Andreas Estner Completes 2019 FIA F3 Grid

The grid for the inaugural season of the FIA Formula 3 Championship has been completed with Jenzer Motorsport filling its vacant seat.

Andreas Estner who tested for the team at the pre-season tests at the Circuit Paul Ricard and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will race for the team this season.

Estner, said: “It [the tests] went surprisingly well. Everything is impressive, but not scary. I am very pleased. Despite everything, I have to stay on the ground. The competition is enormous and almost all bring much more experience. This is bound to be a learning year.”

Having spent much of the last three years in the ADAC Formula 4 the eighteen year old Bavarian finished fourteenth in 2018 after missing two rounds.

Estner fared better in the Italian Formula 4 claiming a podium finish in a one-off outing at Mugello, as well as finishing fourth in the MRF Challenge this off-season taking three wins.

Jenzer Motorsport team owner Andreas Jenzer, added: “Welcome to Andreas in our team. His potential is obvious and Andreas does not shy away from hard work. The results will come.”

Estner will partner Artem Petrov and new Red Bull Junior Team recruit Yuki Tsunoda at Jenzer.

The final pre-season test gets under on 17-18 April at the Hungaroring, before returning to Barcelona for the opening round of the year on 10-12 May.