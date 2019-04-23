Billy Monger poised to race in EuroFormula Open

Billy Monger is set to begin his 2019 racing campaign at Circuit Paul Ricard this weekend in the EuroFormula Open championship as he makes the move up to international competition.

The 19-year-old, who lost both of his legs in a British Formula 4 crash at Donington in April 2017, will partner up with Carlin whom he competed in British F3 with last year.

He’ll balance his racing campaign alongside his media duties as he continues to work with Channel 4 on their Formula 1 coverage.

Monger’s F3 season with Carlin heralded four podium finishes on his way to sixth in the championship table, including a third place finish in his debut race.

The Brit had already begun testing the EuroFormula car and admits it’s a leap from his previous machinery. It will also be adapted to allow use of Monger’s bespoke clutch system

“It’s a new car, got a bit more grip, bit more power. It’s a step up in level from the Taatus but I’m slowly adapting and getting better.” said Monger.

“It will be challenging, luckily I know a few drivers who have driven there themselves and have given me a few tips so hopefully it won’t take long to get used to it. “

When asked on his ambitions for the season, Monger says he has his eyes set on taking the championship.

“The goal is always to go into a championship and try to win it, so that’s what I’m looking to do.”

The opening round of the 2019 EuroFormula Open championship takes place this weekend, 27-28 April.