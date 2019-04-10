BMW Procar to Return to Track at the Norisring

The BMW Procar will make its track return at the Norisring, 5-7 July, as part of the DTM Series weekend.

Running as a Grand Prix support programme in 1979 and 1980, and featured many of the era’s top Formula One talents.

Champions of the past such as Niki Lauda, Nelson Piquet and Alan Jones all took part in the one-make series, simply jumping from their F1 cars into the BMWs.

Rules permitted the five fastest F1 qualifiers to contest the Procar race; with Marc Surer, Christian Danner and Jan Lammers getting behind the wheel at the Norisring.

The cars are now worth upwards of €1m, with their owners hoping the drivers exercise more caution then they did in the past.

Gerhard Berger, Chairman of DTM’s umbrella organisation ITR, said: “I once had the chance of driving a racing M1 in a classic event. The sound of the six-cylinder engine is just stunning. Witnessing the M1 pack charging around the Norisring at racing speed will be an utterly unique experience for our fans.”

In addition, the support programme for the Norisring weekend also features ‘Tourenwagen Classics‘ running classic DTM cars from the 1980s and 90s, Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland and the all new all-female W Series.

The opening round of the 2019 DTM Series, takes place at Hockenheim on 3-5 May.