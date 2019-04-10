DTM

BMW Procar to Return to Track at the Norisring

by Chloe Hewitt
written by Chloe Hewitt
BMW Procar
Credit BMW AG

The BMW Procar will make its track return at the Norisring, 5-7 July, as part of the DTM Series weekend.

Running as a Grand Prix support programme in 1979 and 1980, and featured many of the era’s top Formula One talents.

Champions of the past such as Niki LaudaNelson Piquet and Alan Jones all took part in the one-make series, simply jumping from their F1 cars into the BMWs.

Rules permitted the five fastest F1 qualifiers to contest the Procar race; with Marc SurerChristian Danner and Jan Lammers getting behind the wheel at the Norisring.

The cars are now worth upwards of €1m, with their owners hoping the drivers exercise more caution then they did in the past.

Gerhard Berger, Chairman of DTM’s umbrella organisation ITR, said: “I once had the chance of driving a racing M1 in a classic event. The sound of the six-cylinder engine is just stunning. Witnessing the M1 pack charging around the Norisring at racing speed will be an utterly unique experience for our fans.”

In addition, the support programme for the Norisring weekend also features ‘Tourenwagen Classics‘ running classic DTM cars from the 1980s and 90s, Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland and the all new all-female W Series.

The opening round of the 2019 DTM Series, takes place at Hockenheim on 3-5 May.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

An NCTJ accredited Journalism Graduate covering DTM and the GP3 Series.

Related articles

Bruno Spengler to Race the BMW Bank M4...

Schaeffler Becomes BMW DTM Partner for 2019

Philipp Eng to Drive the ZF BMW M4...

Jonathan Aberdein Joins WRT’s DTM Squad

Beginning of a New Era in the DTM

DTM’s Already Packed Support Programme Boosted by Additions

Aston Martin’s DTM Car Hits the Track Ahead...

Daniel Juncadella confirmed for Aston Martin DTM programme...

Ferdinand Habsburg set to drive Aston Martin Vantage...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More