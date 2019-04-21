British Superbike

BSB Silverstone Update: Elliot inherits win after Mackenzie receives penalty

by Joshua Close
Josh Elliot Inherits Silverstone victory (Credit: Freezeframe Photography)

Josh Elliot has been awarded his maiden Bennetts British Superbike victory at Silverstone after initial race winner Tarran Mackenzie is penalised for his collision with Jason O’Halloran.

Mackenzie and O’Halloran clashed on the final lap of the race, with the former being knocked off his McAMS Yamaha by his team-mate. Mackenzie secured the race win but both riders were summoned to race control after the podium celebrations.

Race control gave Mackenzie a Long Lap equivalent time penalty of three seconds, pushing him back down to second in the race.

The penalty gives Elliot and OMG Racing Suzuki their first-ever BSB race win. The 21-year-old had challenged the Yamaha pair for the majority of the race, only dropping off with a few laps remaining.

He crossed the line +2.983s behind Mackenzie, which means that he narrowly takes the post-race victory by +0.017s. Scott Redding remains third for Be Wiser Ducati.

Read about the opening race of the 2019 season in our in-depth race report. Race two is scheduled to begin at 16:30.

Joshua Close

Josh is a Sports Journalism graduate and has been a member of the TCF team since 2015. He focuses primarily on the MCE British Superbike Championship, as well as Road Racing events and MotoGP.

