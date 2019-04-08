FIA F3 Testing Action Resumes

FIA Formula 3 testing gets underway at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Tuesday to kick off a two-day test in Spain.

There has been no driver changes since the first test three weeks ago at Circuit Paul Ricard in France.

Twenty-nine of the thirty car grid have already been confirmed with German Andreas Estner continuing with Jenzer Motorsport in the remaining vacant seat.

At the first test ART Grand Prix and Renault Sport Academy driver Christian Lundgaard set the overall pace on day 2 with PREMA Racing’s Marcus Armstrong setting the pace on the first day.

Each driver will be provided with six seats of the hard compound Pirelli tyres over the course of the two days.

In addition to this the Italian tyre manufacturer will provided wet weather tyres due to the weather forecast looking uncertain.

The pitlane will open on both days at 9:00 local time, with a break a 12:00 for lunch. On Tuesday the session will restart at 14:00 before ending at 17:00 whereas on Wednesday they will break for just one hour with the afternoon session taking place between 13:00 and 16:00.

With just over a month until the opening round of the championship, at the same track, the drivers will be keen to make the most of the track time available to them.

FIA Formula 3 Championship – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Test Session: Drivers’ Entry List