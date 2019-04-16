FIA Formula 3 Championship

Final FIA F3 Pre-Season Test to Take Place in Budapest

by Chloe Hewitt
Hungaroring
Credit: Zak Mauger / FIA Formula 2.

The final pre-season test ahead of the 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship gets underway tomorrow at the Hungaroring.

Running for two days, it is the drivers’ final chance to get to grips with their cars ahead of the season open at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 10-12 May.

Following the culmination of last week’s test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Jenzer Motorsport confirmed that Andreas Estner who had taken part in the first two tests with them would race with them in 2019.

This means every seat for the inaugural season has been filled.

Last week, Leonardo Pulcini dominated over the two test days with Hitech Grand Prix in a test that was affected by wet/dry conditions.

The Italian was quickest on both days from ART Grand Prix and Renault Sport Academy team-mates Christian Lundgaard and Max Fewtrell. 

Over the course of the next two days, Pirelli will provide each driver with six sets of their Medium compound tyre.

The pitlane will open on both days at 9.00 local time, with the morning session running until 12.00 before breaking for lunch.

On Wednesday, the running resume at 14.00 – after a two hour break – and will end at 17.00. However, on Thursday they will break for just one hour, with the afternoon session running taking place between 13.00 and 16.00.

FIA Formula 3 Championship – Hungaroring Test Session: Drivers’ Entry List

Team #DriverNationality
ART Grand Prix 1David BeckmannDEU
2Max FewtrellGBR
3Christian LundgaardDNK
MP Motorsport4Liam LawsonNZL
5Simo LaaksonenFIN
6Richard VerschoorNLD
Sauber Junior Team by Charouz7Lirim ZendeliDEU
8Fabio SchererCHE
9Raoul Hyman GBR
HWA RACELAB10Bent ViscaalNLD
11Jake HughesGBR
12Keyvan AndresIRN
Jenzer Motorsport14Yuki TsunodaJPN
15Artem PetrovRUS
16Andreas EstnerDEU
Trident17Devlin DeFrancescoCAN
18Pedro PiquetBRA
19Niko KariFIN
Hitech Grand Prix20Leonardo PulciniITA
21Jüri VipsEST
22Ye YifeiCHI
Campos Racing 23Alex PeroniAUS
24Alessio DeleddaITA
25Sebastian FernandezESP
PREMA Racing 26Marcus Armstrong NZL
27Jehan DaruvalaIND
28Robert ShwartzmanRUS
Carlin Buzz Racing29Teppei Natori JPN
30Felipe DrugovichBRA
31Logan Sargeant USA


