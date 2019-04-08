Ginetta Junior

Ginetta Junior Championship off to a competitive start at Brands Hatch

by Charlotte Hardy
written by Charlotte Hardy
Ginetta Junior Championship off to a competitive start at Brands Hatch
Credit: Ginetta

James Taylor made a perfect start to the 2019 Ginetta Junior season as he drove a faultless race, leading from pole position and commanding the field, to take the win at Brands Hatch. 

The race got off to a rocky start for the pack as on the opening lap the safety car was deployed due to three spins within seconds of one another.

Ethan Hawkey and Roman Bilinski spun off together on the run out of Paddock Hill, and unfortunately couldn’t continue the race, leading to the safety car period for the clear up.

The third spin was Bailey Voisin, who managed to recover and get back in the race, albeit in a much lower position of twenty-first.

Ethan brooks would be the next retirement, after starting in seventeenth place he managed only one lap before spinning off of the track coming out off Clearways and into Clark Curves.

After six laps the safety car returned to the pits and the rivalry for a podium finish resumed. With Taylor comfortably in first, second and third were up for grabs between Lorcan Hanafin, Gus Burton, and Rookie Zak O’Sullivan.

Burton was quickly overtaken by O’Sullivan to take third, but a spin at Druids with two minutes to go saw Hanafin drop all the way down to ninth allowing Burton to move up to third.

Burton however, would lose two places as James Hedley and rookie Theo Edergton joined the fight for a podium position alongside O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan hung on for second place overall, picking up the rookie class win along the way. Hedley managed to recover to third place after slipping down to tenth place in the early part of the race.

The best lap time was also set by Hedley on the last lap with a time of 1:04.979. The rookie class podium finishers were Zak O’Sullivan in first followed by Theo Edgerton and Casper Stevenson.

All of the rookie podium finishers ended the race in the top seven of the overall results as they put in an impressive performance against the season regulars.

Position Driver Team Laps Time
1James Taylor Richardson Racing 1620:50387
2Zak O.Sullivan (R)Douglas Motorsport 1620:50.982
3James Hedley Elite Motorsport 1620:53.510
4Theo Edgerton (R)TCR1620:54.500
5Gus Burton (R)Douglas Motorsport 1620:55.597
6Will Martin Richardson Racing 1620:57.141
7Casper Stevenson (R) Richardson Racing 1620:57.828
8Tom Emerson Elite Motorsport 1620:58.039
9Lorcan Hanafin Douglas Motorsport 1621:02.182
10Harry Dyson Premiership Academy 1621:05.349
11Josh Rattican (R) R-Racing/ In2Racing 1621:05.516
12Ben O’Hare Premiership Academy 1621:05.541
13Joel Pearson (R)Elite Motorsport 1621:09.494
14Daniel Gale (R)TCR1621:23.785
15Frankie Taylor (R£SVG Motorsport 1621:27.108
16Bailey Voisin (R)Douglas Motorsport 1621:30.856
17Charlie McLeod (R)Premiership Academy 1621:44.821
18Freddie Tomlinson (R)Douglas Motorsport 1621:47.813
19Molly Dodd (R)Premiership Academy 1621:54.673
20Will Rochford (R)TCR1621:59.127
21Ben Kasperczak (R)In2Racing 1521:26.767
DNFEthan Brooks (R)TCR11:30.399
DNFEthan Hawkey TCR 0
DNFRoman Bilinski (R)In2Racing 0

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Currently a student, studying Media and Photography. Wanting to push my love for media and motorsport further which resulted in joining the TCF team, to focus mainly on Ginetta Juniors, but I love most things on wheels!

Related articles

Harry King takes Ginetta GT4 Supercup race two...

Tom Emson takes Round two win in the...

Louis Foster inherits British F4 victory after final...

Taylor takes pole position as Ginetta Junior qualifying...

Reece Somerfield takes Ginetta GT4 Supercup win at...

Luke Browning storms to victory on British F4...

King takes pole for first round of Miller...

Turney takes stunning maiden British F4 pole

Ben Kasperczak joins Ginetta Junior grid ahead of...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More