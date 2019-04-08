Ginetta Junior Championship off to a competitive start at Brands Hatch

James Taylor made a perfect start to the 2019 Ginetta Junior season as he drove a faultless race, leading from pole position and commanding the field, to take the win at Brands Hatch.
The race got off to a rocky start for the pack as on the opening lap the safety car was deployed due to three spins within seconds of one another.
Ethan Hawkey and Roman Bilinski spun off together on the run out of Paddock Hill, and unfortunately couldn’t continue the race, leading to the safety car period for the clear up.
The third spin was Bailey Voisin, who managed to recover and get back in the race, albeit in a much lower position of twenty-first.
Ethan brooks would be the next retirement, after starting in seventeenth place he managed only one lap before spinning off of the track coming out off Clearways and into Clark Curves.
After six laps the safety car returned to the pits and the rivalry for a podium finish resumed. With Taylor comfortably in first, second and third were up for grabs between Lorcan Hanafin, Gus Burton, and Rookie Zak O’Sullivan.
Burton was quickly overtaken by O’Sullivan to take third, but a spin at Druids with two minutes to go saw Hanafin drop all the way down to ninth allowing Burton to move up to third.
Burton however, would lose two places as James Hedley and rookie Theo Edergton joined the fight for a podium position alongside O’Sullivan.
O’Sullivan hung on for second place overall, picking up the rookie class win along the way. Hedley managed to recover to third place after slipping down to tenth place in the early part of the race.
The best lap time was also set by Hedley on the last lap with a time of 1:04.979. The rookie class podium finishers were Zak O’Sullivan in first followed by Theo Edgerton and Casper Stevenson.
All of the rookie podium finishers ended the race in the top seven of the overall results as they put in an impressive performance against the season regulars.
Position Driver Team Laps Time
1 James Taylor Richardson Racing 16 20:50387
2 Zak O.Sullivan (R) Douglas Motorsport 16 20:50.982
3 James Hedley Elite Motorsport 16 20:53.510
4 Theo Edgerton (R) TCR 16 20:54.500
5 Gus Burton (R) Douglas Motorsport 16 20:55.597
6 Will Martin Richardson Racing 16 20:57.141
7 Casper Stevenson (R) Richardson Racing 16 20:57.828
8 Tom Emerson Elite Motorsport 16 20:58.039
9 Lorcan Hanafin Douglas Motorsport 16 21:02.182
10 Harry Dyson Premiership Academy 16 21:05.349
11 Josh Rattican (R) R-Racing/ In2Racing 16 21:05.516
12 Ben O’Hare Premiership Academy 16 21:05.541
13 Joel Pearson (R) Elite Motorsport 16 21:09.494
14 Daniel Gale (R) TCR 16 21:23.785
15 Frankie Taylor (R£ SVG Motorsport 16 21:27.108
16 Bailey Voisin (R) Douglas Motorsport 16 21:30.856
17 Charlie McLeod (R) Premiership Academy 16 21:44.821
18 Freddie Tomlinson (R) Douglas Motorsport 16 21:47.813
19 Molly Dodd (R) Premiership Academy 16 21:54.673
20 Will Rochford (R) TCR 16 21:59.127
21 Ben Kasperczak (R) In2Racing 15 21:26.767
DNF Ethan Brooks (R) TCR 1 1:30.399
DNF Ethan Hawkey TCR 0 DNF Roman Bilinski (R) In2Racing 0