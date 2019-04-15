Haas Doesn’t Understand Lack Of Race Pace – Kevin Magnussen

A frustrated Kevin Magnussen says the Haas F1 Team “need to understand” why they are struggling for race pace this season after a disappointing 2019 Chinese Grand Prix.

Both Haas cars qualified in the top ten in China, with Magnussen starting ahead of team-mate Romain Grosjean in ninth. But a lack of pace during the race saw both cars drop outside the points paying positions with Magnussen finishing thirteenth, two places behind Grosjean.

“I didn’t have the pace today, so we need to work on the race pace,” said Magnussen. “Qualifying’s been good all year, so-far, we just need to sort out the race pace – it’s the most important one to be good at.”

Magnussen admits that he doesn’t understand where his team’s pace goes from qualifying to the race and says the team need to understand too.

“There’s some work to do. I don’t really understand it at the moment, we all need to understand it. It’s not easy. It’s frustrating that we see we’ve got a good car, that can qualify well, then we can’t convert that into race pace.”