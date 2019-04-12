Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy returns in Rome

After four different winners in the first four races, the 2018-19 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy heads to Rome for round five of the championship with Team Asia New Zealand driver Simon Evans who leads the championship by a single point over Katherine Legge ahead of the start of the European leg of the all-electric production car series.

The fifth round of the championship will take place on the 2.84 km Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR with the top five in the championship separated by just five points, and with all of the Pro drivers showing that they have the talent to win this series in the first four races of the season.

Just to add fuel to the fire is the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy VIP driver who for this weekend is 27-year old Milanese racer Luca Salvadori who has primarily been a motorcycle racer throughout his career having won the Pirelli National 600 Championship and raced in the Supersport World Championship and European Superstock 1000 Championship. So, this weekend’s Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy event will certainly be different for the Italian.

When asked about the prospect of racing the I-Pace car and taking on the established championship drivers ahead of the weekend, Salvadori said, “Taking on the Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR in Rome is a special moment for me as I have the opportunity to race in the modern Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY racecar in the historic surroundings of my home country.”



“There are 21 corners I’m going to have to master in a short space of time in my Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY. Utilising the track walk on Friday to decide the best racing line and approach for the race is going to be key.

“I am incredibly excited to test myself against the impressive line-up of regular eTROPHY drivers.”

Simon Evans has a one-point championship margin over Katherine Legge who heads her team-mate Bryan Sellers at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing after the American was disqualified from the race in Sanya after he finished third on the road.

Meanwhile in Pro-Am, Bandar Alesayi has a huge 32-point margin over his Saudi Racing team-mate Ahmed Bin-Khanen, with Jaguar China Racing driver Yaqi Zhang five points further behind as the only driver to have beaten Alesayi to race victory in Pro-Am so far this season.

So after Caca Bueno won the last race in Sanya, can he and the his Jaguar Brazil Racing team-mate Sergio Jiminez challenge the top three this weekend when the race in Rome gets underway on Saturday 13 April?