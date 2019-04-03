Kajetan Kajetanowicz on the Tour de Corse: “It’s a great start to our first WRC season”

Volkswagen Polo R5 driver Kajetan Kajetanowicz says he “is happy with his success” after finishing third in class on the 2019 Tour de Corse.

Triple European Rally Champion Kajetanowicz finished behind Fabio Adolfi and former ERC rival Nikolay Gryazin in Corsica and was regularly fighting near the front with a string of consistent stage times as he began his full-time transition to the class.

He said on his performance: “It’s a great start to our first WRC season. Every kilometre was a joy and we gained a lot of experience. I am becoming more and more confident with the car, which is a good sign for the future.”

“The Rally Corsica was a great challenge, I can still feel the adrenalin now. At 47 kilometres, the ninth special stage was the longest I have driven so far. We are happy with our success, which is a credit to the whole team.”

The Polish driver’s success was the strongest for VW as a manufacturer in WRC2 after several of the other Polo R5 competitors including class leader for the majority of the event, Eric Camilli, who retired after his car spectacularly caught fire on stage 12 on Saturday afternoon.

Both Nicolas Cinamin, who had steering problems on stage nine and Ole Christian-Veiby, who lost a wheel on the opening stage on Sunday also retired from the event.

Kajetanowicz has a seven round campaign planned for the 2019 WRC2 season and will be hoping to continue his strong start to the year on Rally Argentina, which takes place between April 18-21.