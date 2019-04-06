Ginetta GT4 Supercup

King takes pole for first round of Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup

by Denis Hardy
In the first qualifying session of the day, Harry King and Elite Motorsport have set the bench mark of 47.716 seconds to take pole position for the first race of the season, on the 1.208 mile Brands Hatch Indy circuit.

Rob Boston Racing’s Will Burns is second on the grid just seven-tenths of a second behind, after putting in a 47.786s, in a session that saw both Burns and King repeatedly take top spot from one another.

Tom Hibbert of Triple M Motorsport and Mike Epps of Team Hard will share row two, with Fin Green of  Total Control Racing fifth ahead of privateer Reece Somerfield, Simon Rudd of Rob Boston Racing and AK Motorsport‘s Carl Shield.

In a tight session, less that a second separates the nine Pro class drivers with Team Hard’s Tom Barley bringing up the rear of that pack with a 48.533s to take ninth on the grid.

So the Pro class and the top nine places on the grid look like this:

Position Driver TeamTime
1Harry KingElite Motorsport47.716
2Will BurnsRob Boston Racing47.786
3Tom HibbertTriple M Motorsport47.917
4Mike EppsTeam Hard47.961
5Fin GreenTotal Control Racing47.971
6Reece SomerfieldPrivateer48.065
7Simon RuddRob Boston Racing48.241
8Carl ShieldAK Motorsport48.433
9Tom BarleyTeam Hard48.533

Darron Lewis has taken top spot in the Am Class for Team Hard, after fellow newboy Carl Garnett set the early pace, before being pushed down to sixth in class and fifteenth on the grid. 

Nathan Heathcote of Century Motorsport was ultimately second in class ahead of James Kell of Rob Boston Racing, while their respective team-mates, Jack Oliphant and Dan Kirby fourth and fifth, ahead of Garnett.

Peter Bassill brings up the rear of the Am class and the grid, after only managing a 49.851s.

Which leaves the Am Class looking like this:

PositionDriverTeam Time
1Darron LewisTeam Hard48.118
2Nathan HeathcoteCentury Motorsport48.172
3James KellRob Boston Racing48.271
4Jack OliphantCentury Motorsport48.347
5Dan KirbyRob Boston Racing48.366
6Carl GarnettAK Motorsport48.575
7Lee FrostDeclan Jones Racing48.581
8Colin WhiteCWS48.697
9Lucky KheraDeclan Jones Racing48.776
10Paul Taylor Team Hard49.729
11Peter BassillCentury Motorsport49.851

And the final grid looking like this:

Grid PositionDriver TeamClass
PoleHarry KingElite MotorsportPro
2Will BurnsRob Boston RacingPro
3Tom HibbertTriple M MotorsportPro
4Mike EppsTeam HardPro
5Fin GreenTotal Control RacingPro
6Reece SomerfieldPrivateerPro
7Simon RuddRob Boston RacingPro
8Carl ShieldAK MotorsportPro
9Tom BarleyTeam HardPro
10Darron LewisTeam HardAm
11Nathan HeathcoteCentury MotorsportAm
12James KellRob Boston RacingAm
13Jack OliphantCentury MotorsportAm
14Dan KirbyRob Boston RacingAm
15Carl GarnettAK MotorsportAm
16Lee FrostDeclan Jones RacingAm
17Colin WhiteCWSAm
18Lucky KheraDeclan Jones RacingAm
19Paul Taylor Team HardAm
20Peter BassillCentury MotorsportAm
Denis Hardy

Professional HGV driver and Photographer, trying to break into Motorsport Journalism. Interested in pretty much anything with 4 wheels.

