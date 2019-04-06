King takes pole for first round of Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup

In the first qualifying session of the day, Harry King and Elite Motorsport have set the bench mark of 47.716 seconds to take pole position for the first race of the season, on the 1.208 mile Brands Hatch Indy circuit.
Rob Boston Racing’s Will Burns is second on the grid just seven-tenths of a second behind, after putting in a 47.786s, in a session that saw both Burns and King repeatedly take top spot from one another.
Tom Hibbert of Triple M Motorsport and Mike Epps of Team Hard will share row two, with Fin Green of Total Control Racing fifth ahead of privateer Reece Somerfield, Simon Rudd of Rob Boston Racing and AK Motorsport‘s Carl Shield.
In a tight session, less that a second separates the nine Pro class drivers with Team Hard’s Tom Barley bringing up the rear of that pack with a 48.533s to take ninth on the grid.
So the Pro class and the top nine places on the grid look like this:
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Harry King
|Elite Motorsport
|47.716
|2
|Will Burns
|Rob Boston Racing
|47.786
|3
|Tom Hibbert
|Triple M Motorsport
|47.917
|4
|Mike Epps
|Team Hard
|47.961
|5
|Fin Green
|Total Control Racing
|47.971
|6
|Reece Somerfield
|Privateer
|48.065
|7
|Simon Rudd
|Rob Boston Racing
|48.241
|8
|Carl Shield
|AK Motorsport
|48.433
|9
|Tom Barley
|Team Hard
|48.533
Darron Lewis has taken top spot in the Am Class for Team Hard, after fellow newboy Carl Garnett set the early pace, before being pushed down to sixth in class and fifteenth on the grid.
Nathan Heathcote of Century Motorsport was ultimately second in class ahead of James Kell of Rob Boston Racing, while their respective team-mates, Jack Oliphant and Dan Kirby fourth and fifth, ahead of Garnett.
Peter Bassill brings up the rear of the Am class and the grid, after only managing a 49.851s.
Which leaves the Am Class looking like this:
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Darron Lewis
|Team Hard
|48.118
|2
|Nathan Heathcote
|Century Motorsport
|48.172
|3
|James Kell
|Rob Boston Racing
|48.271
|4
|Jack Oliphant
|Century Motorsport
|48.347
|5
|Dan Kirby
|Rob Boston Racing
|48.366
|6
|Carl Garnett
|AK Motorsport
|48.575
|7
|Lee Frost
|Declan Jones Racing
|48.581
|8
|Colin White
|CWS
|48.697
|9
|Lucky Khera
|Declan Jones Racing
|48.776
|10
|Paul Taylor
|Team Hard
|49.729
|11
|Peter Bassill
|Century Motorsport
|49.851
And the final grid looking like this:
|Grid Position
|Driver
|Team
|Class
|Pole
|Harry King
|Elite Motorsport
|Pro
|2
|Will Burns
|Rob Boston Racing
|Pro
|3
|Tom Hibbert
|Triple M Motorsport
|Pro
|4
|Mike Epps
|Team Hard
|Pro
|5
|Fin Green
|Total Control Racing
|Pro
|6
|Reece Somerfield
|Privateer
|Pro
|7
|Simon Rudd
|Rob Boston Racing
|Pro
|8
|Carl Shield
|AK Motorsport
|Pro
|9
|Tom Barley
|Team Hard
|Pro
|10
|Darron Lewis
|Team Hard
|Am
|11
|Nathan Heathcote
|Century Motorsport
|Am
|12
|James Kell
|Rob Boston Racing
|Am
|13
|Jack Oliphant
|Century Motorsport
|Am
|14
|Dan Kirby
|Rob Boston Racing
|Am
|15
|Carl Garnett
|AK Motorsport
|Am
|16
|Lee Frost
|Declan Jones Racing
|Am
|17
|Colin White
|CWS
|Am
|18
|Lucky Khera
|Declan Jones Racing
|Am
|19
|Paul Taylor
|Team Hard
|Am
|20
|Peter Bassill
|Century Motorsport
|Am