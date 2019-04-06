King takes pole for first round of Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup

In the first qualifying session of the day, Harry King and Elite Motorsport have set the bench mark of 47.716 seconds to take pole position for the first race of the season, on the 1.208 mile Brands Hatch Indy circuit.

Rob Boston Racing’s Will Burns is second on the grid just seven-tenths of a second behind, after putting in a 47.786s, in a session that saw both Burns and King repeatedly take top spot from one another.

Tom Hibbert of Triple M Motorsport and Mike Epps of Team Hard will share row two, with Fin Green of Total Control Racing fifth ahead of privateer Reece Somerfield, Simon Rudd of Rob Boston Racing and AK Motorsport‘s Carl Shield.

In a tight session, less that a second separates the nine Pro class drivers with Team Hard’s Tom Barley bringing up the rear of that pack with a 48.533s to take ninth on the grid.

So the Pro class and the top nine places on the grid look like this:

Position Driver Team Time 1 Harry King Elite Motorsport 47.716 2 Will Burns Rob Boston Racing 47.786 3 Tom Hibbert Triple M Motorsport 47.917 4 Mike Epps Team Hard 47.961 5 Fin Green Total Control Racing 47.971 6 Reece Somerfield Privateer 48.065 7 Simon Rudd Rob Boston Racing 48.241 8 Carl Shield AK Motorsport 48.433 9 Tom Barley Team Hard 48.533

Darron Lewis has taken top spot in the Am Class for Team Hard, after fellow newboy Carl Garnett set the early pace, before being pushed down to sixth in class and fifteenth on the grid.

Nathan Heathcote of Century Motorsport was ultimately second in class ahead of James Kell of Rob Boston Racing, while their respective team-mates, Jack Oliphant and Dan Kirby fourth and fifth, ahead of Garnett.

Peter Bassill brings up the rear of the Am class and the grid, after only managing a 49.851s.

Which leaves the Am Class looking like this:

Position Driver Team Time 1 Darron Lewis Team Hard 48.118 2 Nathan Heathcote Century Motorsport 48.172 3 James Kell Rob Boston Racing 48.271 4 Jack Oliphant Century Motorsport 48.347 5 Dan Kirby Rob Boston Racing 48.366 6 Carl Garnett AK Motorsport 48.575 7 Lee Frost Declan Jones Racing 48.581 8 Colin White CWS 48.697 9 Lucky Khera Declan Jones Racing 48.776 10 Paul Taylor Team Hard 49.729 11 Peter Bassill Century Motorsport 49.851

And the final grid looking like this: