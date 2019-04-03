WTCR

Lynk & Co Cyan Racing prepared for Marrakech

by Phil Kinch
Lynk & Co Cyan Racing. Credit: Cyan Racing

The opening weekend of the 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) will witness the debut of a new brand in the series, under the guidance of an experienced team: Lynk & Co Cyan Racing.

Having been behind the success of the M Racing YMR effort last season in WTCR and securing the Teams Title in Macau, the Swedish squad announced they would return to the series with the Geely Group brand.

They have been hard at work over the winter, preparing the brand new Lynk & Co 03 TCR for the new season.

The Cyan Racing lineup consists of three WTCC Champions and a hard-charging race winner. Credit: Cyan Racing

After assembling a superstar lineup in the guise of former WTCC Champions Yvan Muller, Thed Björk, Andy Priaulx and race winner Yann Ehrlacher, the goal is to hit the ground running in Marrakech and make a declaration of intent to fight for the silverware.

Christian Dahl, founder and owner of Cyan Racing, sees this new season of WTCR as the teams toughest challenge yet.

“We have huge respect for the challenge of the 2019 FIA WTCR season, it is definitely going to be one of the toughest we have ever taken on,” said Dahl.

“Our long-term goal is to claim the World title and if we can fight for it already in 2019, we would be incredibly proud, but we have still job to do with our brand new race cars.”

Priaulx joins a very competitive driver line up at Cyan Performance Lynk & Co. Credit: Alexandre Guillaumot / DPPI

Whilst the team boasts one of the strongest lineups of the new season, one of the biggest talking points was the signing of three-time WTCC Champion Priaulx.

Returning to Marrakech this weekend, the Guernseyman is ready to get back into the groove.

“I’m delighted to be back in the World Championship, and I consider myself a newcomer, albeit an experienced one,” said Priaulx

“I am very happy to drive for Lynk & Co Cyan Racing after a really productive testing programme during the winter. There is no doubt that this season will be really tough, but I am quietly optimistic and can’t wait to get going in Morocco.”

I have been a very passionate fan of Motorsport for over 30 years with Touring Cars as my favourite form of Motor Racing. I cover The TCR UK Series, The TCR Europe Series and The FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) as well as following various TCR Series around the world.

