MotoGP

Marquez Dominates to take impressive victory in Argentina

by Charli Andrews
written by Charli Andrews
Marquez Dominates to take impressive victory in Argentina
Image Credit: MotoGP.com

A sublime performance handed victory to reigning champion, Marc Marquez and Repsol Honda for the 2019 Gran Premio Motul de la República Argentina. After his struggles at the Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo in 2018, it seemed Marquez had a score to settle – and settle it he did, leading from pole, not making a single error. 

He finished nearly 10 seconds ahead of Valentino Rossi, who secured his first podium since Catalunya 2018. Rossi was able to secure second place after passing Mission Winnow Ducati rider, Andrea Dovizioso on the final lap of the race.

Numerous riders battled over the final two podium spots before Rossi and Dovizioso broke away to fight their own battle. It seemed experience allowed the pair to hold their position whilst still saving tyres and break away from the pack.

But it wasn’t until the final lap when Rossi finally took second place. Despite Dovizioso leading his compatriot since lap 8, Rossi snuck up on the inside of turn 7 to masterfully secure this spot with just a few corners to spare.

Image Credit: MotoGP.com

First of the riders to miss out on a podium was, last years pole sitter, Jack Miller and his Pramac Ducati who showed wisdom beyond his years as he held back a late attack from Alex Rins, who subsequently finished in fifth. Rins also enjoyed an impressive ride, recovering from his starting position of sixteenth.

The pair battled on ahead of a nasty clash between Franco Morbidelli and Maverick Vinales, knocking them out sixth and seventh, respectively, on the final lap of the race. They clashed at turn 7, as Morbidelli hit the back of Vinales and ruined both their races.

Further retirements came from Joan Mir on a Suzuki Ecstar with mechanical issues and Avintia Ducati team-mates, Tito Rabat and Karel Abraham who crashed on the penultimate lap.

Some might argue that the toughest day of all was faced by Cal Crutchlow and Jorge Lorenzo. Lorenzo was pushed back to last place after just the first corner of the race, whilst Crutchlow was given a controversial ride-through penalty for a jump start. The pair recovered and climbed through the pack to finish twelfth and thirteenth respectively.

They finished just behind siblings, Aleix and Pol Espargaro who rounded out the top ten after the Morbidelli and Vinales incident.

2019 Gran Premio Motul de la República Argentina Results

Pos.No.RiderNat.TeamTime
193Marc MárquezESPRepsol Honda Team41:43.688
246Valentino RossiITAMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGP+9.816
34Andrea DoviziosoITAMission Winnow Ducati+10.53
443Jack MillerAUSAlma Pramac Racing+12.14
542Álex RinsESPTeam SUZUKI ECSTAR+12.563
69Danilo PetrucciITAMission Winnow Ducati+13.75
730Takaaki NakagamiJAPLCR Honda Idemitsu+18.16
820Fabio QuartararoFRAPetronas Yamaha SRT+20.403
941Aleix EspargaróESPAprilia Factory Racing+25.292
1044Pol EspargaróESPRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+25.679
1188Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM Tech 3+25.855
1299Jorge LorenzoESPRepsol Honda Team+27.497
1335Cal CrutchlowGBRLCR Honda Castrol+31.398
1463Francesco BagnaiaITAPramac Racing+32.893
155Johann ZarcoFRARed Bull KTM Factory Racing+33.372
1655Hafizh SyahrinMALRed Bull KTM Tech 3+35.545
1729Andrea IannoneITAAprilia Racing Team Gresini+38.238
RET12Maverick ViñalesESPMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPAccident
RET21Franco MorbidelliITAPetronas Yamaha SRTAccident
RET36Joan MirESPTeam SUZUKI ECSTARTyre Vibration
RET53Tito RabatESPReale Avintia RacingAccident
RET17Karel AbrahamCZEReale Avintia RacingAccident

Championship standings

After two races, Marquez now leads the championship ahead of Dovizioso despite his win in Qatar. Rossi has been promoted to third after his impressive return to form, ahead of Rins and Danilo Petrucci.

Charli Andrews

