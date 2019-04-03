WRC2

Nikolay Gyazin After The Tour de Corse: “Our Result is Very Good on Our Debut”

Photo Credit: Nikolay Gryazin

WRC2 runner up on the 2019 Tour de Corse Nikolay Gryazin says he is pleased with his second place finish last weekend.

Gryazin along with co-driver Yaroslav Fedorov made their first appearance on the tarmac event and were leading going into the final day after battling with more experienced asphalt drivers including Yoann Bonato and Fabio Adolfi.

A late surge by the recovering Italian driver on the final stage of the event meant the Russian duo had to settle for second place, although Gryazin was still satisfied with his weekends performance and said: “In spite of the fact that it is only the 2nd place, we are pleased with our result because it is very good for a debut start.”

“The race was very difficult, and many of our more experienced opponents couldn’t evade problems. We didn’t have any problems with the car throughout the race and would like to thank our team for this. We would like to say “Thank you” to Michelin as well, its tires did an excellent job.”

Gryazin’s next round of the WRC2 championship will be on Rally Portugal, which takes place between May 30 – June 2.

