Priaulx enjoys positive WTCR debut in Morocco

Triple WTCC Champion Andy Priaulx made his debut in the 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) last weekend in Morocco and took away an impressive points haul.

The Cyan Performance driver, who last drove a front wheel drive touring car in the BTCC nineteen years ago, adapted quickly to the brand new Lynk & Co 03 TCR during race weekend conditions on the Circuit Moulay El Hassan.

Once he adapted to the Qualifying format on both days, Priaulx took his best finish in race one on Saturday, where he secured fifth place, despite suffering from contact with Jean-Karl Vernay. The Guernseyman took a pair of thirteenth places, leaving him in sixth position in the Drivers Championship.

Priaulx reflected on his performance from the weekend.

“Overall it was a very good weekend as I scored points. I had a very strong day on Saturday, as I qualified well and perhaps could have had a podium, but ended up fifth,” explained the Cyan Performance driver.

“On Sunday I never had a great feeling in qualifying, which is a shame. Then I missed out on Q2 and had traffic on my fastest lap, which cost me a few tenths, and that is a problem when a second covers the top 24 cars.”

All four Lynk & Co drivers scored points over the weekend, with Thed Björk taking the car’s first victory in the final race of the weekend. Priaulx looks back on this achievement.

“I am really happy for the team winning its first race of the year. That is really a historic moment for them being a Chinese manufacturer coming into a world championship and winning a race in their first weekend.”

The WTCR Race of Hungary, host to rounds four, five and six of the 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) takes place on April 27-28.