Pulcini Remains on Top in Formula 3 Testing in Barcelona

The second FIA Formula 3 Championship testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya came to a close today with Leonardo Pulcini once again fastest.

Pulcini set his time in the morning session, to top the day overall from ART Grand Prix and Renault Sport Academy drivers Christian Lundgaard and Max Fewtrell.

After overnight showers, the drivers were greeted to a wet circuit. The proceedings were halted early on after Alessio Deledda span and came to a stop at Turn 3.

With the track rapidly drying Lundgaard set the initial pace.

The second red flag of the session was brought out around the hour mark after Teppei Natori went wide at Turn 9 and ended in the tyre barrier and brought his day to an end.

At the restart, Jehan Daruvala found himself heading the pace but Alex Peroni got the better of him before three consecutive red flag periods – including one caused by Peroni himself after stopping at Turn 13.

Lundgaard and Fewtrell made it an ART 1-2 with one hour to go, but Pulcini found the extra pace to improve on the Dane’s time.

The top three remained unchallenged at the end of the session with; Peroni ending fourth ahead of Daruvala, Liam Lawson, Sebastian Fernandez, David Beckmann, Robert Shwartzman and Richard Verschoor.

After an hour stoppage for lunch, the action resumed once again.

Pedro Piquet was the first to hit the track, but it was his team-mate Niko Kari that set the early pace before stopping 30 minutes into the session and bringing out the red flag once again.

Teams used the session to get long runs under their belt, during which Lirim Zendeli went fastest.

Just under an hour until the chequered flag, the rain returned with the drivers returning to the pits to assess the conditions and switch to wet tyres.

As the session drew to a close, the rain was falling even harder; as a result the standings remained unchanged.

Zendeli headed the timings from Piquet, Kari, Yuki Tsunoda, Felipe Drugovich, Jake Hughes, Bent Viscaal, Logan Sargeant, Fernandez and Fabio Scherer.

Now, the F3 paddock heads to Budapest where the final two-day test will take place at the Hungaroring on 17-18 April ahead of the opening round of the year at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 10-12 May.

FIA Formula 3 Barcelona Test – Day 2 Morning Session

POS DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Leonardo Pulcini ITA Hitech Grand Prix 1m32.222 2 Christian Lundgaard DNK ART Grand Prix 1m32.369 3 Max Fewtrell GBR ART Grand Prix 1m32.429 4 Alex Peroni AUS Campos Racing 1m32.460 5 Jehan Daruvala IND PREMA Racing 1m32.507 6 Liam Lawson NZL MP Motorsport 1m32.621 7 Sebastian Fernandez ESP Campos Racing 1m32.627 8 David Beckmann DEU ART Grand Prix 1m32.642 9 Robert Shwartzman RUS PREMA Racing 1m32.712 10 Richard Verschoor NLD MP Motorsport 1m32.722 11 Simo Laaksonen FIN MP Motorsport 1m32.881 12 Jüri Vips EST Hitech Grand Prix 1m32.901 13 Marcus Armstrong NZL PREMA Racing 1m32.907 14 Lirim Zendeli DEU Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m33.111 15 Raoul Hyman GBR Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m33.226 16 Ye Yifei CHI Hitech Grand Prix 1m33.255 17 Pedro Piquet BRA Trident 1m33.286 18 Bent Viscaal NLD HWA RACELAB 1m33.296 19 Logan Sargeant USA Carlin Buzz Racing 1m33.319 20 Felipe Drugovich BRA Carlin Buzz Racing 1m33.500 21 Artem Petrov RUS Jenzer Motorsport 1m33.523 22 Niko Kari FIN Trident 1m33.533 23 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Jenzer Motorsport 1m33.692 24 Fabio Scherer CHE Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m33.722 25 Keyvan Andres IRN HWA RACELAB 1m34.211 26 Devlin DeFrancesco CAN Trident 1m34.229 27 Andreas Estner DEU Jenzer Motorsport 1m34.323 28 Jake Hughes GBR HWA RACELAB 1m34.732 29 Alessio Deledda ITA Campos Racing 1m35.009 30 Teppei Natori JPN Carlin Buzz Racing 1m36.712

FIA Formula 3 Barcelona Test – Day 2 Afternoon Session