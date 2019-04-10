Pulcini Remains on Top in Formula 3 Testing in Barcelona

The second FIA Formula 3 Championship testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya came to a close today with Leonardo Pulcini once again fastest.
Pulcini set his time in the morning session, to top the day overall from ART Grand Prix and Renault Sport Academy drivers Christian Lundgaard and Max Fewtrell.
After overnight showers, the drivers were greeted to a wet circuit. The proceedings were halted early on after Alessio Deledda span and came to a stop at Turn 3.
With the track rapidly drying Lundgaard set the initial pace.
The second red flag of the session was brought out around the hour mark after Teppei Natori went wide at Turn 9 and ended in the tyre barrier and brought his day to an end.
At the restart, Jehan Daruvala found himself heading the pace but Alex Peroni got the better of him before three consecutive red flag periods – including one caused by Peroni himself after stopping at Turn 13.
Lundgaard and Fewtrell made it an ART 1-2 with one hour to go, but Pulcini found the extra pace to improve on the Dane’s time.
The top three remained unchallenged at the end of the session with; Peroni ending fourth ahead of Daruvala, Liam Lawson, Sebastian Fernandez, David Beckmann, Robert Shwartzman and Richard Verschoor.
After an hour stoppage for lunch, the action resumed once again.
Pedro Piquet was the first to hit the track, but it was his team-mate Niko Kari that set the early pace before stopping 30 minutes into the session and bringing out the red flag once again.
Teams used the session to get long runs under their belt, during which Lirim Zendeli went fastest.
Just under an hour until the chequered flag, the rain returned with the drivers returning to the pits to assess the conditions and switch to wet tyres.
As the session drew to a close, the rain was falling even harder; as a result the standings remained unchanged.
Zendeli headed the timings from Piquet, Kari, Yuki Tsunoda, Felipe Drugovich, Jake Hughes, Bent Viscaal, Logan Sargeant, Fernandez and Fabio Scherer.
Now, the F3 paddock heads to Budapest where the final two-day test will take place at the Hungaroring on 17-18 April ahead of the opening round of the year at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 10-12 May.
FIA Formula 3 Barcelona Test – Day 2 Morning Session
|POS
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Leonardo Pulcini
|ITA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m32.222
|2
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|ART Grand Prix
|1m32.369
|3
|Max Fewtrell
|GBR
|ART Grand Prix
|1m32.429
|4
|Alex Peroni
|AUS
|Campos Racing
|1m32.460
|5
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|PREMA Racing
|1m32.507
|6
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|MP Motorsport
|1m32.621
|7
|Sebastian Fernandez
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|1m32.627
|8
|David Beckmann
|DEU
|ART Grand Prix
|1m32.642
|9
|Robert Shwartzman
|RUS
|PREMA Racing
|1m32.712
|10
|Richard Verschoor
|NLD
|MP Motorsport
|1m32.722
|11
|Simo Laaksonen
|FIN
|MP Motorsport
|1m32.881
|12
|Jüri Vips
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m32.901
|13
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|PREMA Racing
|1m32.907
|14
|Lirim Zendeli
|DEU
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m33.111
|15
|Raoul Hyman
|GBR
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m33.226
|16
|Ye Yifei
|CHI
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m33.255
|17
|Pedro Piquet
|BRA
|Trident
|1m33.286
|18
|Bent Viscaal
|NLD
|HWA RACELAB
|1m33.296
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m33.319
|20
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m33.500
|21
|Artem Petrov
|RUS
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m33.523
|22
|Niko Kari
|FIN
|Trident
|1m33.533
|23
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m33.692
|24
|Fabio Scherer
|CHE
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m33.722
|25
|Keyvan Andres
|IRN
|HWA RACELAB
|1m34.211
|26
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|CAN
|Trident
|1m34.229
|27
|Andreas Estner
|DEU
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m34.323
|28
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|HWA RACELAB
|1m34.732
|29
|Alessio Deledda
|ITA
|Campos Racing
|1m35.009
|30
|Teppei Natori
|JPN
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m36.712
FIA Formula 3 Barcelona Test – Day 2 Afternoon Session
|POS
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Lirim Zendeli
|DEU
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m33.703
|2
|Pedro Piquet
|BRA
|Trident
|1m33.827
|3
|Niko Kari
|FIN
|Trident
|1m33.983
|4
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m33.985
|5
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m34.085
|6
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|HWA RACELAB
|1m34.106
|7
|Bent Viscaal
|NLD
|HWA RACELAB
|1m34.108
|8
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m34.114
|9
|Sebastian Fernandez
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|1m34.297
|10
|Fabio Scherer
|CHE
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m34.558
|11
|Artem Petrov
|RUS
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m34.650
|12
|Alex Peroni
|AUS
|Campos Racing
|1m34.662
|13
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|CAN
|Trident
|1m34.707
|14
|Keyvan Andres
|IRN
|HWA RACELAB
|1m34.756
|15
|Raoul Hyman
|GBR
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m35.096
|16
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|ART Grand Prix
|1m35.135
|17
|Richard Verschoor
|NLD
|MP Motorsport
|1m35.235
|18
|Andreas Estner
|DEU
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m35.236
|19
|Simo Laaksonen
|FIN
|MP Motorsport
|1m35.457
|20
|Max Fewtrell
|GBR
|ART Grand Prix
|1m35.626
|21
|Robert Shwartzman
|RUS
|PREMA Racing
|1m35.712
|22
|Jüri Vips
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m35.767
|23
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|MP Motorsport
|1m35.893
|24
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|PREMA Racing
|1m35.940
|25
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|PREMA Racing
|1m35.959
|26
|David Beckmann
|DEU
|ART Grand Prix
|1m36.001
|27
|Leonardo Pulcini
|ITA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m36.032
|28
|Ye Yifei
|CHI
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m36.231
|29
|Alessio Deledda
|ITA
|Campos Racing
|1m36.385
|30
|Teppei Natori
|JPN
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|No Time