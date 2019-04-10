FIA Formula 3 Championship

Pulcini Remains on Top in Formula 3 Testing in Barcelona

by Chloe Hewitt
Leonardo Pulcini - Testing Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Day 2
Credit: Malcolm Griffiths

The second FIA Formula 3 Championship testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya came to a close today with Leonardo Pulcini once again fastest.

Pulcini set his time in the morning session, to top the day overall from ART Grand Prix and Renault Sport Academy drivers Christian Lundgaard and Max Fewtrell.

After overnight showers, the drivers were greeted to a wet circuit. The proceedings were halted early on after Alessio Deledda span and came to a stop at Turn 3.

With the track rapidly drying Lundgaard set the initial pace.

The second red flag of the session was brought out around the hour mark after Teppei Natori went wide at Turn 9 and ended in the tyre barrier and brought his day to an end.

At the restart, Jehan Daruvala found himself heading the pace but Alex Peroni got the better of him before three consecutive red flag periods – including one caused by Peroni himself after stopping at Turn 13.

Lundgaard and Fewtrell made it an ART 1-2 with one hour to go, but Pulcini found the extra pace to improve on the Dane’s time.

The top three remained unchallenged at the end of the session with; Peroni ending fourth ahead of Daruvala, Liam Lawson, Sebastian FernandezDavid BeckmannRobert Shwartzman and Richard Verschoor.

After an hour stoppage for lunch, the action resumed once again.

Pedro Piquet was the first to hit the track, but it was his team-mate Niko Kari that set the early pace before stopping 30 minutes into the session and bringing out the red flag once again.

Teams used the session to get long runs under their belt, during which Lirim Zendeli went fastest.

Just under an hour until the chequered flag, the rain returned with the drivers returning to the pits to assess the conditions and switch to wet tyres.

As the session drew to a close, the rain was falling even harder; as a result the standings remained unchanged.

Zendeli headed the timings from Piquet, Kari, Yuki TsunodaFelipe DrugovichJake Hughes, Bent ViscaalLogan Sargeant, Fernandez and Fabio Scherer.

Now, the F3 paddock heads to Budapest where the final two-day test will take place at the Hungaroring on 17-18 April ahead of the opening round of the year at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 10-12 May.

FIA Formula 3 Barcelona Test – Day 2 Morning Session

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix1m32.222
2Christian LundgaardDNKART Grand Prix1m32.369
3Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix1m32.429
4Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing1m32.460
5Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing1m32.507
6Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport1m32.621
7Sebastian FernandezESPCampos Racing1m32.627
8David BeckmannDEU ART Grand Prix1m32.642
9Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing1m32.712
10Richard VerschoorNLDMP Motorsport1m32.722
11Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport1m32.881
12Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix1m32.901
13Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing1m32.907
14Lirim ZendeliDEU Sauber Junior Team by Charouz1m33.111
15Raoul HymanGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m33.226
16Ye YifeiCHIHitech Grand Prix1m33.255
17Pedro PiquetBRATrident1m33.286
18Bent ViscaalNLDHWA RACELAB1m33.296
19Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing1m33.319
20Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing1m33.500
21Artem PetrovRUSJenzer Motorsport1m33.523
22Niko KariFINTrident1m33.533
23Yuki TsunodaJPNJenzer Motorsport1m33.692
24Fabio SchererCHESauber Junior Team by Charouz1m33.722
25Keyvan AndresIRNHWA RACELAB1m34.211
26Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident1m34.229
27Andreas EstnerDEU Jenzer Motorsport1m34.323
28Jake HughesGBRHWA RACELAB1m34.732
29Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing1m35.009
30Teppei NatoriJPNCarlin Buzz Racing1m36.712

FIA Formula 3 Barcelona Test – Day 2 Afternoon Session

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Lirim ZendeliDEUSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m33.703
2Pedro PiquetBRATrident1m33.827
3Niko KariFINTrident1m33.983
4Yuki TsunodaJPNJenzer Motorsport1m33.985
5Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing1m34.085
6Jake HughesGBRHWA RACELAB1m34.106
7Bent ViscaalNLDHWA RACELAB1m34.108
8Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing1m34.114
9Sebastian FernandezESPCampos Racing1m34.297
10Fabio SchererCHESauber Junior Team by Charouz1m34.558
11Artem PetrovRUSJenzer Motorsport1m34.650
12Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing1m34.662
13Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident1m34.707
14Keyvan AndresIRNHWA RACELAB1m34.756
15Raoul HymanGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m35.096
16Christian LundgaardDNKART Grand Prix1m35.135
17Richard VerschoorNLDMP Motorsport1m35.235
18Andreas EstnerDEUJenzer Motorsport1m35.236
19Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport1m35.457
20Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix1m35.626
21Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing1m35.712
22Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix1m35.767
23Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport1m35.893
24Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing1m35.940
25Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing1m35.959
26David BeckmannDEUART Grand Prix1m36.001
27Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix1m36.032
28Ye YifeiCHIHitech Grand Prix1m36.231
29Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing1m36.385
30Teppei NatoriJPNCarlin Buzz RacingNo Time
0 comment
0
