Russell Eager to Return to Venue of Maiden F2 Victory in Baku

George Russell returns to the Baku City Circuit this weekend with good memories of his first visit there in 2018 whilst racing in FIA Formula 2, with a superb race victory coming in the Sunday sprint race despite the Briton starting down in twelfth.

The Williams Racing driver has endured a tough baptism to his Formula 1 career since stepping up into the top tier of single seater motorsport with the FW42 not being as strong as the team would have hoped it would be heading into the season. Russell’s best result so far has been a fifteenth-place finish in the Bahrain Grand Prix, although he has had the better of team-mate Robert Kubica throughout the year to date.

Russell, a protégé of Mercedes AMG Motorsport, is ready for the weekend to get underway in Baku even though he is unlikely to be a points contender based on 2019 form so far, but he will take his great memories of his maiden Formula 2 victory with ART Grand Prix from twelve months ago with him.

“I am really looking forward to going to Baku,” said Russell. “Last year in FIA Formula 2 it was probably my strongest weekend and we should have won both races.

“I was leading the first one but had an unfortunate incident at the end of the race after a safety car and then came back to win the second race from P12 on the grid. I have great memories there, so I am looking forward to getting back to the street circuit of Baku.”