World Wide Technology acquires Gateway Motorsports Park naming rights

Gateway Motorsports Park has a new name. On Wednesday, the Illinois-based track near St. Louis, Missouri announced World Wide Technology has acquired naming rights that will rename the venue to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

“The support of WWT will help ensure that our track will compete for North America’s most elite races and offer an innovative and exhilarating fan experience for years to come,” Gateway owner and CEO Curtis Francois stated at WWT’s Global Leadership Forum. “The relationship with WWT will help us tremendously as we continue to grow World Wide Technology Raceway into one of the premier racing facilities in the country.”

The track currently hosts the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series in June and IndyCar Series in August. The former, currently-nameless race (though it has sponsorship from iHeartRadio) returned to the Truck schedule in 2014 after a three-year hiatus, with the first running being as early as 1998. IndyCar’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 has been part of its schedule since 2017 after being left off since 2004. Justin Haley and Will Power are the races’ latest winners, respectively. The National Hod Rod Association drag racing series also competes at Gateway.

In conjunction with the deal, WWT will become the track’s official technology partner. Headquartered in St. Louis, the company is no stranger to racing, having sponsored Darrell Wallace Jr. and Richard Petty Motorsports‘ #43 car in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in ten races since 2018, including three in 2019 and the Cup Series’ most recent event at Richmond Raceway last Saturday.

“WWT and the Steward family are blessed and honored to align ourselves with the Francois family and the team at World Wide Technology Raceway,” WWT head David Stewart said. “Given our shared vision and values, we knew we had a perfect opportunity to better serve the entire community. Under Curtis Francois’ tremendous leadership, we look forward to creating a meaningful and lasting impact for the region in the years ahead.”