Zengo Motorsport make wildcard comeback at Hungaroring

Zengo Motorsport were unable to join the World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) on a full-time basis in 2019, however the popular Hungarian outfit will return as a wildcard entry this weekend at their home track; the Hungaroring.

The Hungarian crowd is arguably the most passionate set of touring car fans out there, and while most of the attention will be on Norbert Michelisz and Attila Tassi, Zengo Motorsport will give the fans another contender to cheer about.

Last year, the team ran a pair of Cupra TCRs for Zsolt Szabo and Norbert Nagy, however this year, it’ll be Tamas Tenke who gets behind the wheel of one of their bright green cars. The 22 year-old Hungarian is in the early stages of his motorsport career, and is under no illusion about the challenge which lies ahead.

Upon the announcement, Tenke said: “This is a big honour for me and an incredible opportunity. I will have a lot to learn and won’t be making any predictions. I just want to complete as many laps as possible in practice and qualifying and finish all the races. That would make me satisfied.”

Tenke isn’t a complete rookie, however. Coming from a successful sim-racing background, he swapped virtual racing cars for real ones at the beginning of the year. Tenke most recently took part in the TCR Middle East Series with Zengo Motorsport, where he finished fourth in the standings. The Hungarian is also set for a campaign in the TCR Europe Series this year, again with the support of Zoltan Zengo‘s team.

Zengo himself also spoke about the team’s return to the WTCR: “We are really pleased to be back in WTCR / OSCARO, especially for our home event,” he said. “There is no doubt that Tamás will face a steep learning curve but it’s a great chance to experience a very high level of competition and take on new skills that can only help his progress in the sport. The wildcard option is a very good one for teams not in the position to commit to a full season. Maybe there will be other opportunities during the year.”