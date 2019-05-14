IndyCar

2019 Indianapolis 500 entry list finalised

by Jordan Groves
Credit: Jason Porter / Courtesy of IndyCar

The full entry list for this months 2019 Indianapolis 500 has been finalised. Thirty-six drivers are on the entry list, with thirty-three set to compete in the race following the conclusion of qualifying this weekend.

The entry list features a wide range of drivers from all corners of the globe, with twelve countries represented. Twenty of the drivers on the list are currently competing full-time in the NTT IndyCar Series, with a further eight competing on a part-time basis. This leaves nine drivers who are only racing in the Indianapolis 500 this season.

Of the thirty-three drivers, seven have had the honour of winning the race in the past. Helio Castroneves enters the race with the most wins of any driver, having won the race three times. He is looking to secure a fourth win to put him level with the three drivers who currently hold the record for the most Indy 500 wins. A.J. FoytAl Unser and Rick Mears each have four wins.

The other six former Indy 500 winners on the 2019 entry list each have one win to their name. The last three Indy 500 winners, Will PowerTakuma Sato and Alexander Rossi are all on the grid, also joined by fellow Brickyard winners, Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Scott Dixon.

Eight drivers on the entry list are classified as rookies, with six of those drivers making their Indianapolis 500 debut this year. Colton HertaFelix RosenqvistMarcus EricssonSantino FerrucciPatricio O’Ward and Ben Hanley will all race in the historic event for the first time, with both Kyle Kaiser and two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso also classified as rookies despite having each competed in the race before.

Much of the attention throughout the month of May will be on the aforementioned Alonso, who will be making his second attempt to win the Indianapolis 500 in order to complete the historic ‘triple crown’ of motorsports; the accolade of winning the Indy 500 as well as the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 hours of Le Mans; two races that Alonso already has on his record.

Credit: Doug Matthews / Courtesy of IndyCar

Alonso will compete with McLaren Racing this month. The team are one of four outfits making their sole IndyCar appearance this year in the biggest race of them all. Clauson-Marshall Racing will make the jump up from Sprint Car dirt racing to field the sole woman in the field, Pippa Mann.

Meanwhile, Team Stange Racing announced yesterday that they would be making their IndyCar debut this month, fielding Oriol Servia in an alliance with Arrow Schmidt Peterson. Additionally, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing are once again fielding two cars on the grid, with J.R. Hildebrand and Sage Karam racing for the team that competes in the Indy 500 every year.

Thanks to Sky Sports F1‘s coverage of the full 2019 NTT IndyCar Series this year, this year’s Indianapolis 500 will likely be watched by many more British racing fans. Five British fans will attempt to qualify for the race, with Carlin‘s full-time driver Max Chilton being joined by Meyer Shank Racing‘s Jack HarveyDragonSpeed‘s Ben HanleyRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing‘s Jordan King and the aforementioned Pippa Mann for Clauson-Marshall Racing.

As mentioned earlier, only thirty-three drivers will take the green flag for the race in just under two weeks time. The three slowest drivers in this weekend’s two-day qualifying format will be bumped from the field. Previous Indianapolis 500 qualifying sessions have shown that nobody is safe, with the most recent example of this being when former pole-sitter James Hinchcliffe shockingly failed to qualify last year.

The first practice session for this year’s Indianapolis 500 will take place later today. Qualifying will take place this weekend from Saturday, May 18 to Sunday, May 19. A handful of further practice sessions will take place in the days after qualifying, with the race itself, the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500, taking place on Sunday, May 26.

2019 NTT IndyCar Series – Indianapolis 500 – Entry list:

NO.DRIVERNATTEAMENGINE
2Josef NewgardenUSATeam PenskeChevrolet
3Helio CastronevesBRATeam PenskeChevrolet
4Matheus LeistBRAA.J. Foyt EnterprisesChevrolet
5James HinchcliffeCANArrow Schmidt PetersonHonda
7Marcus Ericsson (R)SWEArrow Schmidt PetersonHonda
9Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi RacingHonda
10Felix Rosenqvist (R)SWEChip Ganassi RacingHonda
12Will PowerAUSTeam PenskeChevrolet
14Tony KanaanBRAA.J. Foyt EnterprisesChevrolet
15Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
18Sebastien BourdaisFRADale Coyne Racing with Vasser SullivanHonda
19Santino Ferrucci (R)USADale Coyne RacingHonda
20Ed CarpenterUSAEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
21Spencer PigotUSAEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
22Simon PagenaudFRATeam PenskeChevrolet
23Charlie KimballUSACarlinChevrolet
24Sage KaramUSADreyer & Reinbold RacingChevrolet
25Conor DalyUSAAndretti Autosport Honda
26Zach VeachUSAAndretti AutosportHonda
27Alexander RossiUSAAndretti AutosportHonda
28Ryan Hunter-ReayUSAAndretti AutosportHonda
30Takuma SatoJAPRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
31Patricio O'Ward (R)MEXCarlinChevrolet
32Kyle Kaiser (R)USAJuncos RacingChevrolet
33James DavisonAUSDale Coyne Racing with Byrd / Bollinger / BelardiHonda
39Pippa MannGBRClauson-Marshall RacingChevrolet
42Jordan KingGBRRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
48J.R. HildebrandUSADreyer & Reinbold RacingChevrolet
59Max ChiltonGBRCarlinChevrolet
60Jack HarveyGBRMeyer Shank RacingHonda
63Ed JonesUAEEd Carpenter Racing Scuderia CorsaChevrolet
66Fernando Alonso (R)ESPMcLaren RacingChevrolet
77Oriol ServiaESPTeam Stange Racing with Arrow SPMHonda
81Ben Hanley (R)GBRDragonSpeedChevrolet
88Colton Herta (R)USAHarding Steinbrenner RacingHonda
98Marco AndrettiUSAAndretti HertaHonda

(R) – denotes rookie.

