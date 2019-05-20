Beechdean Awarded Pro/Am Victory

Beechdean AMR have been promoted to the top step of the GT4 Pro/Am podium after post race scrutineering. The winners on the road, Steller Performance have been disqualified as a result of a technical infringement. The exact nature of the error hasn’t been released at this time, but it means the Audi R8 LMS GT4 will not feature in the final results for the second race at Snetterton.

The decision promotes Martin Plowman an Kelvin Fletcher to the top step of the class podium with their Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4. Also moving up are Fox Motorsport with their Mercedes-AMG GT4 and Invictus Games Racing‘s Jaguar F-Type SVR GT4.

Fletcher and Plowman now lead the GT4 Pro/Am championship as a result with a two point cushion over the #20 Balfe Motorsport McLaren crew of Graham Johnson and Michael O’Brien. Matthew George who shared the Invictus Games Racing Jaguar with Paul Vice at Snetterton and Major Steve McCulley at Oulton Park, sits alone in third.

The Steller Performance drivers, Richard Williams and Sennan Fielding, drop from the third place they should have held to seventh in the title race with just 25 points for their win in race 1.

In the team’s championship there is no advancement as a result with Beechdean AMR now sitting in 6th ahead of Invictus Games Racing and Fox Motorsport. TF Sport and Balfe Motorsport do move up to 4th and 5th respectively though as the Steller car is stripped of its points and now sits joint sixth with Beechdean.

The Steller Performance team will be looking to fix their problems in the three weeks ahead of the first endurance race of the season. The move to longer races for the rest of the season opens up greater gains in the championship as a win will now be worth 37.5 points rather than 25.

The Silverstone 500 event takes place on the first weekend in June.