Front end issues hampered Cal Crutchlow on the opening day of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

The LCR Honda rider ended the day in 12th overall and crashed in an action-packed Free Practice 2 session. Crutchlow was one of several riders to fall, as they looked to gain an automatic Qualifying 2 spot. His quickest time of the day was a 1:32.270, compared to the 1:31.428 set by leader, Maverick Vinales.

Ending Friday outside of the top 10 could be a huge problem for Crutchlow, given tomorrow’s weather forecast. Rain is expected which will make it difficult for riders to improve on their times.

The Brit is hoping it remains dry:

“I crashed going into turn four. We still don’t have a great feeling with the front end and it seemed that with the new rear tyre, it pushed the front and I went down. I didn’t do anything I hadn’t done there before, but the situation is what it is. I felt quite good with the hard rear tyre in the session, I was able to do a lap time when I needed.

“Anyway, I’m outside the top 10 which is never good on a Friday at Le Mans as it’s probably going to rain at some point. We just have to bite the bullet tomorrow morning and hopefully it stays dry.”

Crutchlow will hope to improve on last year’s qualifying. In 2018, he failed to make it out of Qualifying 1 and started the race in 13th. He managed to make some ground on race day and crossed the line in eighth place.

Schedule for Crutchlow

Free Practice 3 is will begin at 08:55 tomorrow morning. Free Practice 4 begins at 12:30, with Qualifying 1 at 13:10. Qualifying 2 will begin at 13:35.

Sunday’s warm-up begins at 08:40. The race will begin at 13:00.