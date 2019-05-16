Ducati will have a tweaked version of their 2019 livery throughout this weekend’s French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

The team have removed the Mission Winnow logo from their bike. Instead, Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci will have their own personalised logos. Both riders designed their own logo for the weekend.

Ducati have removed the controversial logo because of strict advertising laws for tobacco in France. It is believed that Ducati will also remove the branding at Philip Island (Australian GP).

Mission Winnow branding was also removed from the Ferrari cars at the Australian Grand Prix. Ferrari are expected to do the same at the Canadian and French Grand Prix. Despite criticism in Italy, it is thought that Ducati will keep the branding at Mugello.

Riders having their names on bikes isn’t new. Alex Barros and Loris Capirossi had their first names on the West Honda Pons machines at events with a tobacco ban. Similarly, in Formula One, McLaren drivers would replace the West sponsorship with their first names.

Ducati will be hoping that their new livery brings them luck at Le Mans. The team are yet to win at the famous circuit, so both riders will be hoping to be competitive.

Heading into the weekend, Dovizioso is third in the championship – three points behind Marc Marquez. The Italian collided with Jorge Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa in last year’s race.

Meanwhile, Petrucci is in fifth in the championship and is yet to score a podium for the factory team. His best result so far was fifth at Jerez.

Follow Ducati at Le Mans

The action begins tomorrow morning (17 May 2019) at 08:55, for Free Practice 1. This will be followed by Free Practice 2 at 13:10. Sunday’s race is scheduled to begin at 13:00.

