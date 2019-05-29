Fox Motorsport confirm TCR UK entry

The 2019 TCR UK Touring Car Championship gained a new entry today with the announcement that Fox Motorsport will make their touring car debut in the series at Donington Park next month.

The international GT race-winning team from Essex confirmed that reigning Ginetta GT5 Am champion Nick Halstead will drive a Honda Civic FK2 TCR in a limited programme. This gets underway on the Grand Prix layout of the Leicestershire venue, where TCR UK supports the British GT Championship.

Halstead has tested the car during the winter and is eager to get into the action next month at Donington Park, where he will also compete in the GT5 Challenge over the same weekend.

“I’m tremendously excited about my touring car debut as it’s something I’ve been working towards with Fox Motorsport for a little while. It’s an ambition of mine to race touring cars and TCR UK is an excellent and accessible way of stepping into this kind of racing in the UK,” explained the reigning Ginetta GT5 Am champion.

“We’re not doing a full season, so our aim will be to get ourselves into a position to challenge for strong results, though I admit Donington is going to be pretty intense with being on double-duty. There are some experienced drivers in TCR UK and the battles at Oulton Park looked fierce, but we have a great team and we’re excited.”

The Essex based squad will return to the championship for the penultimate round at Brands Hatch on July 27 and conclude their program at the season finale back at Donington Park, on the National circuit, on October 20.

The move marks a first step into touring car racing for the team, who have won races in championships such as the International GT Open, 24H Series, British GT Championship and Ginetta GT5 Challenge.