Guillaume Dezoteux – first day of testing in Spain “very good” for Toro Rosso

Scuderia Toro Rosso‘s Head of Vehicle Performance, Guillaume Dezoteux, has said that the opening day of in-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was “very good” for the team.

“We had a very good first day of testing in Barcelona.” said Dezoteux.”The good weather and the faultless running from Daniil allowed us to complete our programme.

“We were focused on aero data gathering in the morning, following the introduction of a new package during the race weekend just passed,” said Dezoteux.

He added that they then spent time working on how to set the car up for running on the C3 tyre.

“We then worked on different setup directions on the C3 tyre compound to optimise and further understand our car and Daniil’s requirements. In the afternoon, we continued some setup work on the C3 and performed some long runs for tyre optimisation using the harder C2 tyre compound.

“We completed the day with a couple of short runs on the C4 tyre compound, which is one step softer than the soft tyre we used here in Qualifying,” said Dezoteux.

Russian driver Daniil Kyvat was in the car for the duration of the test, running a total of 121 laps, and setting a best lap time of 1:17.679.

“It was a productive day of testing as we covered all of our programme and test items we had planned for today,” said Kyvat.

He added: “The team worked flawlessly, and we had really reliable and consistent running which is what we wanted. We can put a big tick in the box for this test and hopefully we will learn a lot from it, so we can bring some new ideas to races in the near future.”

Kvyat’s team-mate Alexander Albon will take the wheel for the second and final day of testing.