Hülkenberg Finding “Harmony In The Car” Ahead of Monaco

Nico Hülkenberg believes Renault F1 Team are “well placed” as they head to the Monaco Grand Prix for the sixth round of the championship.

The Circuit de Monaco is one of the most famous circuits in the world as the cars race through the streets of Monte Carlo just inches away from the barriers.

Hülkenberg has a decent record in Monaco and finished eighth last year with his finish being fifth back in 2014.

The Renault driver admits that “there’s nothing quite like Monaco” and calls it the “highlight” of the year.

“There’s nothing quite like Monaco; it’s a real highlight of the year and the race I most look forward to.

“Everything is special there, the prestige of the event itself, the history and the glamour.

“You get a real buzz all weekend from the atmosphere.

“I live in Monaco so I stay at home throughout the race weekend and enjoy all the comforts that provides.”

Free Practice 1 and 2 take place on Thursday and the German says it is all about building up the speed with the aim of reaching your peak on Saturday afternoon.

“There are a couple of street circuits on the Formula 1 calendar in Baku and Singapore, which are great in their own right, but Monaco is just fantastic and incomparable.

“It gives you a huge adrenaline rush and you really feel the sensation of speed there with walls tight on both sides for the whole lap.

“Monaco is about having confidence and being able to be on the limit.

“It’s a challenge to overtake in Monaco, which places a bit more pressure on qualifying and getting that absolutely perfect.

“You have to build yourself up steadily in Monaco through each session until qualifying, where you aim to give it everything.”

Hülkenberg is getting much more to grips with the 2019 Renault car and is hoping that he is now in a good place to be able to tackle the challenge Monaco has to offer and score some points on Sunday.

“I’m beginning to regrow that harmony in the car as that has been missing during this first part of the year.

“The post-race test was also productive as we assessed a few new things and that should mean we’re well placed heading to Monaco.

“We’ll be aiming for a solid race weekend to be back to where we should be: in the points.”