IndyCar partner with Red Bull Racing for 2020 Aeroscreen cockpit protection

The NTT IndyCar Series has partnered with Red Bull Advanced Technologies to create a new Aeroscreen that will be fitted to all cars for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series. The Aeroscreen is the latest iteration of cockpit protection for the IndyCar Series, following on from the first windscreen tests last year at ISM Raceway and the Advanced Frontal Protection device that was added to the cars earlier this month.

Together, the NTT IndyCar Series and Red Bull Racing released pictures of the design of the Aeroscreen, which appears to loosely combine the Aeroscreen concept from last year’s test with a HALO design underneath the windscreen as support.

Christian Horner, the CEO of Red Bull Advanced Technologies and the team principal of Red Bull Racing, stated today that he “looking forward” to being able to fully explore the Aeroscreen concept in the future, with the device first having been tested in Formula 1 back in 2016.

“Since the first prototypes were developed and demonstrated in 2016, the potential of Aeroscreen to improve the safety for drivers in the event of frontal impacts in the cockpit area of cars has been clear,” said Horner, “This new partnership with INDYCAR gives us at Red Bull Advanced Technologies the go-ahead to fully explore that potential, and to deliver a protection system that will help prevent serious injuries and potentially save lives in the U.S.’ premier single-seater series.

“Over the coming months, we’ll be working closely with INDYCAR and its drivers to refine and perfect Aeroscreen, and we’re looking forward to seeing the results race in 2020.”

IndyCar’s president, Jay Frye, gave thanks to Red Bull Advanced Technologies for their efforts in creating the Aeroscreen design before going on to state that the design would be “significant in the evolution of motorsports safety.”

“This collaborative effort on the Aeroscreen between Red Bull Advanced Technologies, Dallara and INDYCAR truly exhibits an unrelenting commitment and passion for enhancing driver safety,” Frye said. “We would like to thank everyone at Red Bull Advanced Technologies for creating a design that will be significant in the evolution of motorsports safety, not only for the NTT IndyCar Series but from a global perspective.”

Reigning IndyCar champion, Scott Dixon, also gave his reaction to the Aeroscreen concept today. The New Zealander was one of the drivers who tested IndyCar’s first iterations of the Aeroscreen at ISM Raceway last year. Dixon said today that the Aeroscreen is “the latest effort” that IndyCar has made to improve safety standards.

“INDYCAR has always been on the forefront of driver safety,” Dixon said today. “They are constantly looking and evaluating what needs to be done. It’s something they have done throughout history if you look back through the different eras since auto racing started over 100 years ago. The Aeroscreen is just the latest effort in continuing INDYCAR’s efforts to enhance driver safety.”

On-track tests of the Aeroscreen are expected to take place later this year before the device’s implementation at the start of the 2020 season.