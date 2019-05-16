James Colburn to make one off Clio Cup appearance at Croft

James Colburn is to make a one off return in this seasons’ Renault UK Clio Cup at Croft driving for his family’s Westbourne Motorsport outfit alongside younger brother Ben Colburn.

He’ll also be partnered by the other Westbourne drivers of Aaron Thompson and Finlay Robinson.

Despite just being a one off, James will be out on track supporting his teammates and team for the possibility of success later in the season.

Whilst eligibility for the Clio Cup International race, which is supporting the 2019 French Grand Prix in a few months time, was on James’ mind, the possibility of further forays into the UK championship may also come later in the year.

Commenting on his return. James said, “I’ve always loved competing in the Clio Cup and Croft is one of my favourite circuits so it’s too good an opportunity to pass up.

“I’ll admit I also want to contest the one-off Clio Cup international race at the French Formula 1 Grand Prix the weekend after so this makes me eligible for a place on the grid there but that’s why Croft is important – it’s a chance to blow away the cobwebs, although there’s a chance I might do a few more rounds later in the year.”