Kent and MV Agusta partner up for BSB return

The 2015 Moto3 World Champion Danny Kent will return to racing action at Snetterton, as he partners up with MV Agusta for their return to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

MV Agusta’s last appearance in the British Superbike paddock was in 2018, with Alastair Seeley onboard their machine in the Supersport class. However, the team were forced to pull out of the championship at the midpoint of the season.

The team, run by the new Jap4performance squad in collaboration with MV Agusta Parramatta Australia, will debut in the championship at Snetterton. This round will take place on the 19th – 21st of July. The team will run the ex Leon Camier 2016 World Superbike machine which will be delivered from the Reparto Corse outfit, in Italy, shortly.

The plan for the team is to compete in the remainder of the 2019 BSB season and a full season in 2020. They also hope to add road racing to their CV in the near future.

Speaking to British Superbikes, Kent said: “I want to thank everybody in the team and at MV Agusta for the opportunity. I didn’t think anything would come around this year after the opportunity I thought I would have didn’t happen. Now it’s time to get strong, get some testing done some testing and look forward to Snetterton where I’ve not been since 2006.”

Team manager Dave Tyson also commented: “We are now working to turn the bike into BSB spec and get some testing done so we are ready for Snetterton. We just want to thank everyone who has helped in getting this project together including Reparto Corse, Dave Wong, Sam Nehme, James Pearce and Gavin Greenall. We will also be announcing our title sponsor in due course.”

The Snetterton round of the Bennetts British Superbikes takes place towards the end of July, but the British championship will be back in action in Brands Hatch (14-16 June) and Knockhill (28-30 June) beforehand.