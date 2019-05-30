Kent confirms TCR Europe Wildcard entry

TCR UK stalwart Lewis Kent has announced that he will be competing in the next round of the 2019 TCR Europe Touring Car Series, which takes place in Belgium on June 8-9.

Kent will join the TCR Europe field as he makes his debut in the series at the wheel of the family-run Essex and Kent Motorsport Hyundai i30 N TCR.

The nineteen-year-old Englishman has made his ambitions very clear since he made his touring car debut in TCR UK last year and sees this new Wildcard challenge as the next step in reaching his goals as a TCR competitor.

“I have been looking forward to the Spa event since it was announced that TCR UK was going to join TCR Europe there. Since then, TCR UK has been undergoing changes but we as a team were set on joining the grid for that weekend, and hopefully, others later in the year depending on how this one goes,” said Kent.

Lewis Kent will join the TCR Europe Field in Belgium. Credit: BRSCC / TCR UK Series

“I have raced at Spa on two previous occasions so I know the circuit quite well and if I can stay out of trouble hope to do quite well. My long-term goals are to race in WTCR, and being only 19 have time on my side. The Spa weekend will show if I have the makings of that class of drivers, and you never know may attract a big sponsor who can assist me in making my ambitions come true.”

He will race alongside the fleet of Hyundai teams already in action, including the likes of Target Competition, M1RA Motorsport, M Racing and BRC Racing outfits, taking the total number of Hyundai’s to eleven for this event. Kent will also join fellow British drivers Josh Files and Daniel Lloyd on the grid.

Kent missed out on racing in the first two rounds of the 2019 TCR UK Touring Car Championship, due to a crankshaft issue with the Hyundai. The next rounds of TCR Europe, running on the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit, will be his first time in TCR action this year.