Kevin Magnussen: “We didn’t expect this kind of start to the season”

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team’s Kevin Magnussen has chastised the teams’ poor start to the 2019 Formula 1 season stating that the American team “didn’t expect this kind of start to the season” following last weekends Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Magnussen, who finished thirteenth and a lap down in Baku scored the Kannapolis based squads only points of this season with a sixth-place finish in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. However, since then F1’s newest team have struggled with Pirelli’s 2019 rubber, limiting them to only fighting for scraps.

This has left Haas down in eighth in the constructors standings, having only scored eight points, as they have fallen heavily compared to their 2018 position of fifth in the standings.

The Dane described his Azerbaijan trials and tribulations as a “tough day” despite his apparent performance advantage over French teammate Romain Grosjean. Stating that Haas now have to “move on”.

“It was a tough day today. It’s obviously not the result we were hoping for. We’ll work hard for Barcelona and move on.”

Magnussen reiterated that Haas now have vast amounts to do to solve their current plight and fulfil their potential as they “keep looking for a solution”.

“We have some data from there in terms of where the car was working in testing, although temperatures will be a lot different. We didn’t expect this kind of start to the season, but all we can do is keep working to resolve our issues – keep looking for a solution.”