Nothing To Celebrate For Kimi Räikkönen In 300th Grand Prix

Kimi Räikkönen‘s 300th Grand Prix was “a boring race” according to Kimi himself, as the former champion trailed home seventeenth in the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix.

The Finn, who didn’t want to celebrate the milestone, had very little to celebrate come the end of race, failing to improve on his lap one position.

“We didn’t expect this to be an easy weekend and unfortunately it turned out to be the case,” said Kimi. “It was quite a boring race and there was nowhere to pass: we finished where we were on lap one.”

Kimi spent much of the race tucked under the rear wing of Lance Stroll. The pair made contact during the race, but Kimi says the incident had no effect on his race, stating “it’s just how it is in Monaco.”

“Even though I had front wing damage, some issues before and after the stop and I was hit by Stroll, none of these things ultimately had any impact on our finishing position.

“Once you’re behind a car, you’re stuck there unless they have a massive issue – it’s just how it is in Monaco.”

Kimi’s team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi didn’t fare any better in Monaco, finishing nineteenth and last of the finishers. Kimi believes Alfa Romeo Racing‘s only hope of progressing was adverse weather that never arrived.

“We tried something different with the strategy as it made no sense to copy what those in front of us did, but in the end it didn’t make us move forward. The only thing that could have given us a chance was rain, but it didn’t come.”