PREVIEW: 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

The opening round of the 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship gets underway this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

After months of preparation, the much awaited inaugural weekend of the F3 championship will kick of the series.

Having been formed following the merger of the GP3 Series and the FIA European Formula 3 Championship the series enters the unknown.

After three pre-season tests, one of which took place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the drivers will be ready to get the championship underway.

Over the course of the tests, Leonardo Pulcini found himself leading the pace, the Italian will be hoping to build on a strong 2018 which saw him finish fourth in the championship.

What Happened at Barcelona Last Year?

Last year, Pulcini took the honours of the first pole position of the season.

Before that, seven hundred and twenty-seven days had passed since anyone other than an ART Grand Prix driver had qualified on pole.

Nikita Mazepin and Anthoine Hubert had been fighting for the top spot all session, just as an all ART top three looked certain Pulcini spoiled their party.

However, a slow start from Pulcini allowed Mazepin, Hubert and Callum Ilott to capitalise and claim a 1-2-3 in the opening race.

In Sunday’s race, Hubert claimed another podium and Jake Hughes recovered after finishing the Feature Race in thirteenth to stand on the podium.

Giuliano Alesi, claimed the victory in the Sprint Race – surviving three safety car restarts and damp conditions to cruise to victory for the fourth win of his career.

Leaving Barcelona, it was Hubert leading the championship after two second place finishes holding a seven point advantage over Mazepin.

What is the Schedule for the Weekend?

Friday 10 May

Practice: 9.15 (GMT+2)

Qualifying: 17.50

Saturday 11 May

Feature Race: 10.15

Sunday 12 May

Sprint Race: 10.15

Where Can I Watch the F3 Action From Barcelona?

Coverage of the entire weekend will be shown on Sky F1 in the UK and Ireland, race reruns will also be shown during the week.

How Can I Keep Up to Date With All the Action Over the Weekend?

Keep an eye on The Checkered Flag where all the latest news and session reports will be posted throughout the weekend!