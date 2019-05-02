Racing Point’s Otmar Szafnauer: “We can leave Baku feeling pleased with a job well done”

Otmar Szafnauer believes the Racing Point F1 Team can be pleased with their performances and results during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, with Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll both bringing home points, the first time in 2019 that both drivers have achieved this.

Pérez finished an excellent sixth having qualified well inside the top ten, and despite being eliminated in Q1, Stroll was able to clinch ninth place, giving the team a healthy points tally to take away from the Baku City Circuit.

Szafnauer, the CEO and Team Principal of Racing Point, was pleased to see both drivers have strong performances on a track that has been, in the teams previous Sahara Force India F1 Team guise, a competitive one for the team, with the points moving them up to fifth-place in the Constructors’ Championship, just one point behind the McLaren F1 Team.

“We can leave Baku feeling pleased with a job well done,” said Szafnauer. “It’s our first double points finish of the season and our strongest performance so far.

“Baku has traditionally been a competitive track for us and it was important we took advantage this weekend. Sergio’s strong qualifying and great opening lap laid the groundwork for a clean one-stop race with few dramas. He delivered great pace, raced intelligently, and brought the car home for sixth place.

“Lance too drove incredibly well and was involved in some great battles in the midfield. His strong start brought him right into contention straight away – up inside the top ten – where he raced for the most of the afternoon to pick up a couple of points.”

Szafnauer believes the race in Azerbaijan offers a glimpse of the kind of potential Racing Point’s RP19 possesses, and he hopes this potential can be realised more in the upcoming races, beginning with next race in Spain.

“I think we are beginning to see the potential of the RP19 be released, which is encouraging,” admitted Szafnauer. “This was certainly one of our more competitive tracks, but the car has been well balanced for most of the weekend and that should be a good sign for the races to come.”