Rain forces Gander RV 400 postponement to Monday

by Justin Nguyen
Credit: Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Sunday’s Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway will be a Monday event. After rain delayed the green flag, an attempt to start the race was aborted when the weather resumed during pace laps. As such, the race will be held on Monday at noon Eastern. Like on Sunday, the American broadcast will be on FS1.

It is the first rained-out Dover Monster Energy Cup Series race since the 2007 spring event, and the first Cup Series rain-out of 2019. The race will also be the first on a Monday since the Brickyard 400 in September was also marred by rain on Sunday.

NASCAR Executive Vice President Steve O’Donnell tweeted:

Chase Elliott, who won last week’s race at Talladega Superspeedway and the latest race at Dover, will start on the pole alongside Hendrick Motorsports team-mate William Byron. During pre-race inspection on Sunday, Hendrick team-mate Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., and Ryan Preece failed twice to lose their race engineer (Preece lost his car chief instead) for the race and started at the rear; Matt Tifft failed three times to receive the two penalties and was required to serve a pass-through penalty when the race began.

