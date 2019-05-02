MotoGP

Rins hopeful of challenging for the victory at Jerez

by Joshua Close
written by Joshua Close
Rins targets Jerez Victory
Alex Rins is hopeful of challenging for the win at Jerez (Credit: www.suzuki-racing.com)

Fresh from securing his first-ever MotoGP victory at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Alex Rins says that he is once again looking to challenge the front-runners at Jerez.

Rins took full advantage at COTA after runaway leader Marc Marquez crashed out, leaving the young Suzuki rider to battle with, and defeat, Valentino Rossi for the race win.

This was not only Rins’ first premier class victory, but it was also the team’s first win since Maverick Viñales‘ success at the British Grand Prix in 2016.

There were celebrations all around, but Rins admits that his focus quickly turned to this weekend in Spain. Speaking in the official pre-event MotoGP press conference, the 23-year-old said:

“It was incredible and unbelievable to get my first win in MotoGP in Austin, I got my first win in Moto2 and Moto3 there so I’m quite happy, these two weeks were incredible but after the race I was thinking about the next one in Jerez. I’m excited to start with the new tarmac and we’ll see how it’s going.

“I’ve not done a lot of laps with a MotoGP machine because I was out through injury in 2017 and last year I crashed early, but in testing I’ve done a lot of laps. I feel prepared and my team do too, so I think the target is the same – to go with the front group, fight, and try and win. If it’s possible we’ll try and win and if not we’ll try and finish as far forward as possible.”

Rins’ incredible start to the season means that he sits third in the championship, only five points behind series leader, Andrea Dovizioso. In fact, since the Japanese Grand Prix last October Rins has picked up more points than any other rider (116).

Qualifying One for the Spanish Grand Prix is scheduled to begin at 13:10 on Saturday, followed by Qualifying Two at 13:35. The race is due to begin at 13:00 on Sunday.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Joshua Close

Josh is a Sports Journalism graduate and has been a member of the TCF team since 2015. He focuses primarily on the MCE British Superbike Championship, as well as Road Racing events and MotoGP.

Related articles

Crutchlow looking to kick-start his season at Jerez

Rossi stresses the importance of Jerez weekend for...

Smith Returns to action at Jerez with Aprilia...

Pasini steps in for Dixon at Jerez

Dovizioso back on top after taking Fourth at...

Rins Celebrates “Incredible” Debut MotoGP victory at COTA

Rins Clinches Maiden MotoGP Victory as Marquez Crashes...

Marquez steals MotoGP pole in COTA

MotoGP COTA practice cancelled

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More