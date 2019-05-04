MotoGP

Rookie Fabio Quartararo takes maiden MotoGP pole

by Charli Andrews
written by Charli Andrews
Rookie Fabio Quartararo takes maiden MotoGP pole
Image Credit: MotoGP

History was made at the Gran Premio Red Bull De España in Jerez as Fabio Quatararo became the youngest pole sitter in MotoGP history. Setting a new lap record and claiming his maiden pole, Quatararo set a hugely impressive time of 1:36.880. This places him just 0.082 ahead of his Petronas Yamaha team-mate, Franco Morbidelli.

Reigning champion, Marc Marquez posted one, single fast lap. A time of 1:36.970 was good enough to leave him at the top of the timing sheets for part of the session. When his second run came, Marquez wasn’t able to improve, allowing both Yamaha’s to capitalise.

Quatararo’s fastest lap was entirely identical in time to Marquez’s, except for the 0.082s he found in the final sector. Morbidelli then placed himself in second, setting a time that was just 0.008s faster than Marquez.

Fourth place was taken by our championship leader, Andrea Dovisiozo, with Maverick Vinales the best of the works Yamahas in fifth. British rider, Cal Crutchlow, will start tomorrow’s race in sixth ahead of Danilo Petrucci in seventh.

The top ten will be rounded out by Takaaki Nakagami and rookie Pecco Bagnaia in eighth and tenth respectively. Our winner, last time out in COTA, Alex Rins will line up in ninth for the race in Jerez.

After a brilliant Friday, Jorge Lorenzo suffered a crash late in the session and will, consequently, line up in eleventh. He will start ahead of Joan Mir in twelfth.

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi, shockingly, failed to make it into Q2. As a result, he was only able to secure thirteenth on the gird and lines up ahead of Stefan Bradl and Jack Miller who took fourteenth and fifteenth respectively.

Tomorrow’s race will kick off at 1pm (UK time) and The Checkered Flag will have all the latest updates!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Charli Andrews

MotoGP Editor for The Checkered Flag. With her obsession for Motorsport really kicking off back in 2009, Charli follows both two and four-wheeled, electric and fuel-powered racing. She never feels more at home than when she is beside a racetrack! A recent graduate in Psychology and currently working in recruitment. Contact: charli.andrews@thecheckeredflag.co.uk

Related articles

Petrucci pips Marquez after opening day in Jerez

PREVIEW: 2019 MotoGP – Jerez

Crutchlow looking to kick-start his season at Jerez

Rins hopeful of challenging for the victory at...

Rossi stresses the importance of Jerez weekend for...

Smith Returns to action at Jerez with Aprilia...

Dovizioso back on top after taking Fourth at...

Rins Celebrates “Incredible” Debut MotoGP victory at COTA

Rins Clinches Maiden MotoGP Victory as Marquez Crashes...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More