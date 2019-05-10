FIA Formula 3 Championship

Shwartzman Claims First Ever F3 Pole Position

by Chloe Hewitt
written by Chloe Hewitt
Shwartzman Claims First Ever F3 Pole Position
Credit: Joe Portlock/FIA Formula 3 Championship

Robert Shwartzman will start the first ever FIA Formula 3 Championship Feature Race from pole position at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya tomorrow.

The Russian claimed pole by just over a tenth of a second from ART Grand Prix‘s Christian Lundgaard, with his PREMA Racing team-mate Marcus Armstrong completing the top three.

Running early on was disrupted by Alessio Deledda‘s Campos Racing machine coming to a halt at the run-off of Turn 11, meaning the Italian ending the session without having set a time.

The session resumed with just under 26 minutes remaining, giving the other drivers plenty of time to get flying laps in.

Reigning European F3 champions, PREMA opted to run their drivers (Shwartzman, Armstrong and Jehan Daruvala) in the mid-session gap to avoid traffic.

With thirty cars in the championship this season, it was important that the trio took advantage of the clean air.

It paid off, with all three ending in the top four with Shwartzman producing a stunning lap to go four tenths clear of the rest of the field.

However, Renault Sport Academy driver Lundgaard had other ideas and took the spot late on – forcing Shwartzman to return to the track.

In the end, the field was not as close as originally anticipated with eight tenths of a second separating pole to seventh place.

With Shwartzman on pole ahead of Lundgaard and Armstrong, Daruvala and Logan Sargeant completed the top five.

Simo Laaksonen and David Beckmann will line up in sixth and seventh.

Beckmann, had been going fast in the session but hit traffic on one of his quickest laps rescinding him to seventh.

Max FewtrellAlex Peroni and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top ten.

Pre-season favourite, Leonardo Pulcini struggled in the session and could on manage eighteenth on grid.

Jake Hughes was the slowest of those who set a timed lap, 2.1 seconds adrift Shwartzman, reporting he had no DRS on his car.

The first race of the season gets underway 10.15 local time tomorrow morning.

2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – Qualifying

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing1m31.975
2Christian LundgaardDNKART Grand Prix+0.108
3Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing+0.452
4Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing+0.554
5Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing+0.685
6Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport+0.780
7David BeckmannDEUART Grand Prix+0.854
8Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix+0.882
9Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing+0.888
10Yuki TsunodaJPNJenzer Motorsport+0.900
11Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix+0.901
12Niko KariFINTrident+0.903
13Pedro PiquetBRATrident+0.905
14Lirim ZendeliDEUSauber Junior Team by Charouz+0.959
15Richard VerschoorNLDMP Motorsport+0.974
16Bent ViscaalNLDHWA RACELAB+1.035
17Fabio SchererCHESauber Junior Team by Charouz+1.0.47
18Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix+1.128
19Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport+1.175
20Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing+1.338
21Keynan AndresIRNHWA RACELAB+1.455
22Ye YifeiCHIHitech Grand Prix+1.500
23Sebastian FernandezESPCampos Racing+1.533
24Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident+1.570
25Raoul HymanGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz+1.589
26Artem PetrovRUSJenzer Motorsport+1.739
27Andreas Estner DEUJenzer Motorsport+1.987
28Teppei NatoriJPNCarlin Buzz Racing+2.079
29Jake Hughes GBRHWA RACELAB+2.198
30Alessio DeleddaITACampos RacingNo Time
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

An NCTJ accredited Journalism Graduate covering DTM and the GP3 Series.

Related articles

Piquet ends season-opening F3 practice session on top

PREVIEW: 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship – Circuit...

Shwartzman Fastest on Final Day of F3 Testing...

Armstrong Fastest in Opening Day of Final F3...

Pulcini Remains on Top in Formula 3 Testing...

Pulcini Fastest in Opening Day of Second FIA...

Christian Lundgaard Quickest on Final Day of F3...

Marcus Armstrong Fastest in Day One of Formula...

Sargeant signs for Carlin to complete their FIA...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More