Following confirmation that full circuit resurfacing will take place at Silverstone in June, the circuit’s MotoGP contract has been extended until 2021.

There was pressure on the circuit owners to resurface the track following the abandonment of the 2018 British Grand Prix due to heavy rainfall. The track had been resurfaced prior to that event, however MotoGP Race Direction heavily suggested that the new surface was to blame for the cancellation, with water not being drained correctly.

There was real doubt about the future of the British Grand Prix, however it has now been confirmed that full resurfacing will take place in June. This means that Silverstone will be ready for both the MotoGP and Formula One events.

Speaking about the contract extension for Silverstone, Dorna CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta, said:

“The extension to the contract at Silverstone is a mark of the confidence we have in the circuit to host a successful MotoGP™ event over the next three years. Silverstone is one of the most historic of all the MotoGP venues and we have been working closely with Silverstone to ensure the race has a successful future.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Silverstone in what will be the highlight of the motorcycle racing calendar in the UK.”

The track work will be carried out by construction company Tarmac and overseen by consultant Jarno Zaffelli, who has also worked on similar projects at Sepang and Termas de Rio Hondo.

Silverstone Managing Director, Stuart Pringle, is delighted with both the resurfacing confirmation and the contract extension. He said:

“The extension to the MotoGP contract is excellent news for all of us at Silverstone and allows us to plan long-term for the future development of MotoGP, and all two-wheel action, at our circuit. We look forward to making the MotoGP weekend the best motorcycling event in the UK biking calendar.”

The 2019 British MotoGP takes place 23-25 August 2019.