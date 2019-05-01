Tyler Reddick returning to Cup Series at Kansas for second career start

Next week’s Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway will mark Tyler Reddick‘s return to the Monster Energy Cup Series for a second time. On Wednesday, the reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion revealed his intention to run the race; it will be his second career Cup start and first on an intermediate oval course.

“I’m really pleased to be working on this for a little while,” Reddick said in an interview on NBCSN’s NASCAR America. “We’re gonna be back in the #31 again for Richard Childress Racing in the Cup Series and then we’ll be making our start at Kansas Speedway in the following weekend.”

In February, Reddick made his Cup début in the season-opening Daytona 500, where he finished twenty-seventh after being collected in a wreck with nine laps remaining. Currently racing for RCR in the Xfinity Series, he is the points leader after scoring his first win of the season in the series’ most recent race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The 2019 Digital Ally 400 is scheduled for 11 May. No Xfinity race on that weekend; in two Xfinity starts at Kansas in 2017 and 2018, he finished second and fifth, including winning the pole in the former. He also finished thirteenth in his two Gander Outdoors Truck Series runs at the track in 2015 and 2016.