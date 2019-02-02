Tyler Reddick enters Daytona 500 with Childress for Cup debut

The 2019 Daytona 500 field will see an Xfinity Series champion in his first Monster Energy Cup Series race. On Friday, reigning Xfinity champ Tyler Reddick announced he would make his Cup debut in the Great American Race, driving the #31 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing.

On Twitter, Reddick posted, “Super excited to announce I’ll be entering the 2019 #DAYTONA500 in the No. 31 for @RCRracing! Keep your eyes peeled next week for my partner & paint scheme reveal!”

2018 marked Reddick’s first full-time season in the Xfinity Series as he drove the #9 for JR Motorsports. After beginning the year with a dramatic win in the opener at Daytona International Speedway, he book-ended the season with race and championship victories at Homestead-Miami Speedway; he recorded two wins, seven top fives, and twenty top tens in his title-winning campaign.

Reddick moved to RCR for the 2019 season and will drive the team’s #2 for the full Xfinity schedule, a decision that was spurred by his intention to race in the Cup Series in the future; despite JR Motorsports’ success and connection to Hendrick Motorsports, Cup opportunities within that banner are harder to come by.

The #31 was previously a full-time number for RCR with Ryan Newman before he departed for Roush Fenway Racing after the 2018 season. Daniel Hemric replaces Newman in the ride, which has been renumbered to #8. The two will be joined by Austin Dillon in the #3 for a three-team RCR effort.