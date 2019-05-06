Work to do by WestCoast Racing after Hungary comeback

After three successful years in the TCR International Series, a one-off appearance in the 2018 TCR Europe Finale was enough to convince WestCoast Racing that they could compete on the International stage once again.

Armed with returning driver Gianni Morbidelli and experienced TCR driver Olli Kangas, the team have entered the 2019 TCR Europe Touring Car Series, arguably the most competitive TCR Series globally.

However, the opening races in Hungary have left the squad with work to do after a difficult weekend. A thirty-one car entry means that there is a very competitive season ahead, however, both Morbidelli and Kangas struggled to score points last weekend.

“This wasn’t the season start we had hoped for. It is enough to look at the results to find out that the Volkswagen cars were not fast enough for this weekend and with such a large starting field it will be extra hard to do something,” explained Team Manager Dick Jönsson Wigroth.

Morbidelli managed to make his way from sixteenth place on the grid to eighth place in race one whilst Kangas struggled to take a twenty-second place finish in his first race weekend in the Volkswagen Golf GTi.

Race two saw retirement for Morbidelli due to contact in the changing conditions whilst Kangas just missed out on points in sixteenth place.

Jönsson Wigroth expressed his dissatisfaction with the team’s performance in Hungary, having hoped for more had hoped for more, however, he knows that there is work to be done before Hockenheim.

“Gianni and Olli did what they could with the conditions they had. Gianni stood for a fantastic drive in the first race and could have done at least as good a result in the second if he had not been hit and was forced to retire,” he said.

“Olli missed out on scoring, but both drivers did everything they could. We simply didn’t perform and now we have to make sure to find more speed for the next round.”