#99 Dempsey-Proton withdraws from 24 Hours of Le Mans following high impact crash

by Vince Pettit
#99 Dempsey-Proton Porsche 911 RSR
Following a crash in the opening practice session of the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Dempsey-Proton team have been forced to withdraw the #99 car that was due to be driven by Tracy Krohn, Patrick Long and Niclas Jönsson.

Krohn suffered a high impact crash during the first practice on Wednesday between the two chicanes on the Mulsanne Straight. It was initially some confusion after the incident as it was thought that a LMP2 car was involved in an altercation but it was revealed that it was a standalone incident that involved no other cars.

The Dempsey-Proton team have been busy throughout the day preparing a new chassis in the hope that they would be able to get on track this evening after the original chassis was written off following the impact.

Unfortunately in the closing minutes of the second qualifying session the team announced that they would be withdrawing the entry.

Speaking via the teams’ Twitter account Krohn said, “The Porsche 911 RSR is a really spectacular race car and I have been privileged to have driven it and look forward to doing so again in the not too distant future.”

With the news of the withdrawal it puts an end to Patrick Long’s run of back-to-back 24 Hours of Le Mans races with this year set to be his sixteenth consecutive appearance.

The grid for the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans now stands at 61 cars with the #99 Porsche no longer taking part.

