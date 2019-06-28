Andy Seuss joins Ware for Cup debut at Loudon

Andy Seuss will make his Monster Energy Cup Series début in July. On Friday, Rick Ware Racing announced the New Hampshire native will join the team for the July Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, driving the #51.

“It’s a dream come true, a dream I had honestly gave up on,” Seuss said in a team release. “I can’t thank Rick enough for pursuing me to do this. To do it at my home track, where I’ll be surrounded by my family, friends and everyone that has supported me for so long just makes it that much more amazing.”

Seuss is a two-time champion in the now-defunct Whelen Southern Modified Tour, winning in 2014 and 2015; in 112 career starts in the series, he scored 22 victories. In 51 races in the larger Whelen Modified Tour (which the southern tour merged with after 2016), he has three top-ten finishes and a best run of third at Myrtle Beach Speedway in 2017. His lone Modified Tour start of 2019 is an eighth-place finish in the season opener at Myrtle Beach. Seuss has raced at Loudon at the Modified level 20 times, where he has six top tens and two top fives (both fourth-place finishes in 2013 and 2018).

Since 2015, he has also recorded 12 starts in the ARCA Menards Series. Currently driving part-time for Our Motorsports, his best finish is second at Talladega Superspeedway in 2017.

In 2013, 2015, and 2016, Seuss raced for FDNY Racing in what is now the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, though his début wasn’t until 2016 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Driving the #1 for FDNY, he finished last after being involved in a wreck on lap 20.

“RWR is very excited to have a proven champion behind the wheel of the No. 51 Jacob Companies Monster Energy Cup Series car,” team owner Rick Ware stated. “I have been following Andy’s success for some time now, and I am thrilled that we were able to put this together. Having a New Hampshire driver, with proven success, in the car at NHMS is going to be very special. The entire RWR crew is ready to build Andy a good car and see what he can do with it!”

In 2019, RWR has fielded the #51 for a variety of drivers; Seuss will be the seventh after B.J. McLeod, Cody Ware, Gray Gaulding, Jeb Burton, Kyle Weatherman, and J.J. Yeley. The #51 is currently thirty-fifth in owners’ points.