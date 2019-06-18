Bradley Smith tops first MotoE test since tragic Jerez fire

The Energica Corsa machines returned to action for the first time since the tragic fire that delayed the start of the season back at Jerez with a three day test at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

Fresh from his testing duties in Barcelona, Bradley Smith made the journey to Valencia to compete in the second day of testing for the MotoE World Cup.

Bradley Smith set the quickest time which was a 1:40.209 onboard his One Energy Racing machine and was just under one tenth quicker than E-pole winner Hector Garzo. Eric Granado completed the top three.

This means that Garzo will line his Tech 3 E-Racing machine on pole for tomorrow’s (Wednesday) race simulation session.

The second day of action was split into three sessions with one practice in the morning and the afternoon, followed by the E-Pole session, a one-lap qualifying session where riders will complete one flying lap each to determine the grid for the race. Garzo took the pole position in the midway point of the session finishing ahead of Granado and Ajo MotoE’s Niki Tuuli.

Photo Credit: MotoE World Cup

Despite Smith being quickest, he finished the one lap shootout in fourth place ahead of ex MotoGP rider Xavier Simeon and Nico Terol.

The final practice session was the quickest, with everyone inside the top five, apart from Granado, all improving on their earlier lap times. Smith ended the day quickest ahead of Garzo and Granado who featured inside the top three on the combined standings courtesy of his E-Pole lap. Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse rider Mattia Casadei rounded out the top four ahead if Tuuli. These three riders were covered by just 0.065 seconds at the end of the day.

Mike Di Meglio finished the day in sixth onboard his EG 0,0 Marc VDS bike, getting the better of Matteo Ferrari and Maria Herrera who also set their best times in the afternoon session.

Xavier Simeon was ninth overall, courtesy of his E-Pole lap, whilst Alex De Angelis completed the top ten just 0.003 seconds behind the Belgian rider. The midpack was tight with Terol just 0.018 seconds off De Angelis, Niccolo Canepa was next up, just 0.004 seconds off the 2011 125cc champion with his teammate Randy De Puniet a further 0.007 seconds back.

De Puniet had a crash on the opening day and also crashed on day 2. The Frenchman injured his ankle on Monday and went to the hospital on Tuesday to treat a cut to his elbow. Josh Hook skipped the second day due to illness.

MotoE testing will conclude on Wednesday (19 June) which will also include a race simulation.

The inaugural season of the MotoE World Cup will kick off at Sachsenring in Germany with the action commencing 5-7 June.