Charles Leclerc setting his sights high in Montréal

Scuderia Ferrari youngster Charles Leclerc says Canada is just ‘one more chance’ to get a good result.

So far this season, both Leclerc and teammate Sebastian Vettel have found themselves languishing behind both of their Mercedes-AMG Motorsport rivals.

And whilst Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have hogged first and second place on the podium this season, the Ferrari team have had to settle for a lot less than they’d have hoped for.

However, Leclerc says that Montréal is a chance for the team to make improvements and take their chances.

“The Canadian Grand Prix offers us one more chance to try to bring home a good result. We must do our best to be able to prepare the car down to the smallest details so as to be able to extract the maximum potential.”

Work behind the scenes has been ongoing in a bid to catch their Mercedes counterparts and Leclerc himself has been putting in the extra hours to prepare for this weekend.

And he thinks the Ferrari team have got a fighting chance in Montréal as they look to take advantage of the overtaking potential the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve has to offer.

Leclerc is setting his sights on the podium this weekend and he added: “Last week I was in Maranello and worked on the simulator to prepare and improve the car and myself for this appointment.

“I find the track very interesting, because it brings together different types of curves and a long straight which should be possible to overtake. Last season I managed to place myself in the points zone, this year the goal is to aim higher.”

Montréal is the largest city in the Québec region of Canada, meaning most of its citizens are French speaking, making it a home-from-home for the Monegasque driver.

“As for the city of Montreal, I like it very much, like its inhabitants, and the fact that we speak French makes me feel a little at home. I really hope I can have a weekend of satisfactions.” Leclerc added.