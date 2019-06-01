TCR Europe

Files to the front in Germany

by Phil Kinch
Josh Files. Credit: WSC Ltd/ TCR Europe

Three-time TCR Champion Josh Files continued his impressive form from the opening rounds of the 2019 TCR Europe Touring Car Series, leaving the Hockenheimring as Championship leader.

The Target Competition driver expected a tough challenge from the Audi’s after their strong pace in Free Practice, but this never materialised. Files was able to secure pole position for the first race of the weekend in the Hyundai i30 N TCR, despite being on the maximum sixty kilos of compensation weight.

With experience on his side, the Englishman was able to turn pole position into the race lead by turn two and would go on to build up a healthy lead as the rest of the field fought each other in a frantic, contact-filled race.

Josh Files stormed to the championship lead in Germany. Credit: WSC Ltd / TCR Europe

Even with the appearance of the Safety Car, Files had enough in reserve to take his first win of the year.

Race two would see Files starting for tenth on the reverse grid, with the Hyundai driver spending most of the race fighting with old TCR Germany rival Luca Engstler in the similar M1RA Motorsport Hyundai. Their race long duel would end with Files in eighth place, giving him a five-point lead in the Drivers Championship.

“I’m completely overjoyed and slightly surprised by the weekend we’ve just had! I really didn’t think we’d have this kind of pace given the current BOP situation so I’m happier than I ever thought would be possible,” said Files.

The guys at Target have done an amazing job extracting every last bit of performance from the car, I did my best to get every last bit of performance from myself also, and as a result, we far exceeded our expectations this weekend”

