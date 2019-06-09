FireKeepers Casino 400 rained out, postponed to Monday

The FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway will have to wait another day to be run. Scheduled for the Sunday, the day was plagued by rain that ultimately prompted NASCAR to move the event later that afternoon. Instead, the race will be conducted on Monday evening at 5 PM Eastern.

“Unfortunately, weather forced a postponement of today’s FireKeepers Casino 400,” read a track statement. “The race is rescheduled for Monday, June 10 at 5 p.m. ET. When determining a postponed race time, we work closely with NASCAR and the broadcast partners to find a start time that works for as many of our fans as possible.

“The weather forecast calls for overnight and morning showers, and clear skies in the afternoon and early evening. If all holds true, we should be racing under sunny skies tomorrow afternoon.”

An attempt to start the race occurred at 3 PM, but as they ran pace laps, the cars were ordered back to pit road when rain resumed. After further track drying efforts, NASCAR elected to postpone it to Monday.

Joey Logano is on the pole alongside Aric Almirola for the 200-lap race. Clint Bowyer is the defending event winner; incidentally, the 2018 FireKeepers Casino was also plagued by rain, resulting in it being shortened to 133 laps.