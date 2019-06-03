Gabriele Tarquini to make guest appearance in TCR Germany

Reigning World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) champion, Gabriele Tarquini, shall take to the track at the Red Bull Ring this weekend as a guest entry in the ADAC TCR Germany Championship.

In addition to the full-season entries of Max Hesse and Theo Coicaud, Hyundai Team Engstler have been running their own in-house wildcard system during the 2019 season, seeing a different driver slot into their third i30N TCR at each round.

At the season-opener in Oschersleben, journalist Guido Naumann got behind the wheel before handing over the reigns to TCR Europe regular, Jessica Backman, at the Autodrom Most circuit.

Now, as the German series heads into its third round, Gabriele Tarquini is the driver who shall join Hesse and Coicaud in the paddock.

Having last competed in a German racing championship twenty years ago (back in the Super Touring era of the sport), Tarquini is looking forward to the venture.

“I saw many races on TV last year, especially after Hyundai joined the series,” he said. “The races are very exciting and great to watch, because the level of the drivers is very high. I’m looking forward to starting in a German racing series again after the 1999 STW season.”

Beyond the event at the Red Bull Ring, further Hyundai-affiliated guest entries are expected to be made, with World Rally Championship pro Thierry Neuville amongst those likely to be involved.