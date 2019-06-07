Hamilton Describes Missing FP2 “Like Sitting In The Headmaster’s Office” Following Crash

Lewis Hamilton is hoping for a better Saturday after an “innocent mistake” cost him running time on Friday at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The championship leader was fastest in the morning session but was unable to build on it in Free Practice 2.

Hamilton only completed 8 laps after his Mercedes AMG Motorsport hit the wall on the exit of turn 9. The contact damaged the rear of the car and Hamilton was forced to sit out the rest of the session.

“The morning session went smoothly; the track was very dirty in the beginning, but we’re all in the same boat.

“I made a mistake in FP2 and damaged the car.

“The boys tried really hard to fix it, but there wasn’t enough time.

“I don’t remember the last time I missed a whole session before.”

The British driver admitted he was trying to find the limit but went “slightly over” but knows he has to put it behind him and look forward to the rest of the weekend.

“It’s definitely not great to watch the session from the garage; it feels like sitting in the headmaster’s office, wishing to be back in class.

“It was an innocent mistake, I was doing multiple laps on the Medium tyre and was really trying to find the limit.

“Obviously I went slightly over, I had a big snap out of Turn 9 and was drifting for a long time, hoping I wouldn’t hit the wall.

“But these things happen; you just have to put it behind straight away you and get back on the horse.”

Mercedes had a one-two in the morning session and Valtteri Bottas was third quickest in the afternoon so Hamilton is not too concerned about the lack of data and is ready for the fight on Saturday.

“Luckily Valtteri had a good session today, so there’ll be a lot of analysis from that.

“The boys will do a great job fixing the car tonight and we’ll come back ready for a better day tomorrow.”